Area Scores: Bassett boys tennis opens PD tourney with win over Martinsville

The Bassett boys tennis team started the Piedmont District tournament with a 5-0 win over Martinsville in the tournament quarterfinals, Monday at BHS.

Full results of the match are listed below.

The Bengals will move on to face Halifax County on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals. The match will be played at HCHS at 4:30 p.m.

Singles:

Coby Hairfield (BHS) def. Zion (MHS), 6-0, 6-0

Parker Hardy (BHS) def. Gavin (MHS), 6-0, 6-0

LAne Bailey (BHS) def. Eli (MHS), 6-0, 6-0

Jack Glenn (BHS) def. Zoe (MHS), 6-0, 6-0

TJ Mills (BHS) def. CeeJay (MHS), 6-0, 6-0

Oscar Vivanco (BHS) win by forfeit

SOFTBALL

Halifax County 12, Bassett 1

The Bassett softball team fell in a Piedmont District road contest at Halifax County, 12-1.

The Bengals (7-9) will return home on Tuesday for their final PD game of the regular season, a rivalry game against Magna Vista at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 8, Dan River 2

The Patrick County baseball team won a non-district road game at Dan River on Monday, 8-2.

Jai Penn threw a complete game to pick up the win for the Cougars.

PCHS (13-5, 6-4) will finish the regular season on Wednesday with another non-district road game at Floyd County. First pitch is at 5 p.m.