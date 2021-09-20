Area Scores: Bassett cross country competes at Clash With The Titans

CROSS COUNTRY

Bengals compete at Clash With The Titans

The Bassett High School cross country team traveled to Roanoke on Saturday to compete in the Clash With The Titans race at Hidden Valley High School.

Sophomore Sienna Bailey was the highest finishing Bengal, running the girls 5K race in 21:31.80 to finish seventh overall. Bailey was the fifth highest finish sophomore.

Other girls competing for Bassett in the varsity race were: senior Alheli Ramos-Garcia (31st place, time of 25:08.53), senior Zoe Kinkema (34th, 25:42.67), junior Amanda Goad (43rd, 27:46.63), sophomore Claire Howe (45th, 29:10.11), and freshman Brittany Cruz (46th, 31:47.45).

Bassett also had two runners competing in the varsity boys race. Freshman Michael Foley finished 36th with a time of 20:29.01, and senior Oliver Lopez finished 55th with a time of 22:56.69.