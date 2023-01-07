Area Scores: Bassett girls defeat rival for third straight win; Carlisle, Magna Vista girls pick up Friday wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bassett 49, Martinsville 40

Gracie Ratcliff had 21 points and Ja'Nashia Gravely added 19 to help the Bassett girls basketball team to a 49-40 road win over Martinsville.

Makayla Warren led Martinsville with 14 points. Fonshay Moyer added 11, and Yoshikoe Moyer had 10.

Friday was Bassett's third win in a row. The Bengals improve to 4-7 on the year, and 3-2 in Piedmont District play. They'll travel again on Tuesday to Halifax County High School for a 7 p.m. district game.

Martinsville (4-8, 2-4) will next travel to Magna Vista on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game.

Carlisle 54, Chatham Hall 14

The Carlisle girls basketball team improved to 6-2 on the year with a decisive 54-14 road win over Chatham Hall, on Friday.

Ja'La Niblett and Gabby Fountain led the Chiefs with 12 points each. Zion Squires and Maxie Garrett each added eight points, MaKayla Kellam had seven, and DeAmber Harris had two.

The Chiefs went back on the road on Saturday to Eastern Mennonite. Results were too late for publication. Carlisle will next return home on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game against Roanoke Catholic.

Magna Vista 68, Mecklenburg County 15

All eight of Magna Vista's dressed players scored on Friday in a 68-15 home win over Mecklenburg County.

Three Warriors scored in double-digits in the win. Miranda Reynolds led the way with 14 points. Sanaa Hairston added 13, and Kaylee Hughes had 10. Mya Moyer added eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds and six blocks.

Friday's win was the fifth in the row for Magna Vista, who improves to 8-5 on the year, and 5-0 in Piedmont District play. The Warriors will return home on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. district game against Martinsville.

Patrick County 54, Tunstall 3

The Patrick County girls basketball team picked up a 54-3 Piedmont District road win over Tunstall, on Friday.

Aniya Penn led the Cougars with 11 points and nine steals. Missy Hazard added nine points, four rebounds, four steals, and four assists. Allanah Mitchell had eight points, and Eliza Clifton and Lilly Hazelwood added six points each. Hazelwood had five rebounds, and Clifton had five steals and four rebounds.

"Good team win for our kids," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email to the Bulletin. "Everyone played a lot and contributed. I thought we passed up a lot of shots in favor of better shots for a teammate. That's a good thing."

The Cougars improve to 7-4 on the year, and 4-1 in the Piedmont District. They'll return home on Monday for a non-district game against Chatham High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunstall 72, Patrick County 49

The Patrick County boys basketball team dropped a Piedmont District home contest on Friday, falling to Tunstall, 72-49.

Bricen Pool had 21 points to lead Tunstall (11-1, 4-1). Jamarcus Brown added 14 points and eight rebounds. Xavier Cobbs had 14 points, and Jailyn Edmonds had 10 points and seven assists.

Patrick County (5-6, 1-4) will travel to Chatham High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. non-district game.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Guilford Tech 75, P&HCC 57 (Thursday)

The Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team fell in a Region X road contest on Thursday, 75-57, at Guilford Technical Community College.

The Patriots went back on the road on Saturday for a Region X game against Cape Fear Community College. Results were too late for publication. The Patriots will face Cape Fear again on Sunday, with tipoff in Wilmington, North Carolina, at noon.