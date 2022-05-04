Area scores: Bassett girls tennis wins PD regular season title

The Bassett girls tennis team finished the regular season on Wednesday with a 9-0 sweep of Martinsville at MHS.

With the win, the Bengals finish the regular season 10-3 and 9-1 in Piedmont District play, giving them the PD regular season title.

Full results of Wednesday's game are listed below.

Bassett will begin play in the Piedmont District next week. Date, time, and opponent is still to be determined.

Singles

Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Natila Martin (GWHS), 8-0

Lara Hall (BHS) def. Nartila Patal (GWHS), 8-1

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Sidney Tran (GWHS), 8-1

Sarah Hagood (BHS) def. Kassidy Dotson (GWHS), 8-2

Bailey Dyer (BHS) def. Ahmyr Washington (GWHS), 8-0

Rachel Hagood (BHS) def. Jessica Rumley (GWHS), 8-0

Doubles

Humble/Hall (BHS) def. Martin/Patal (GWHS), 8-0

Reed/S. Hagood (BHS) def. Tran/Dotson (GWHS), 8-2

R. Hagood/B. Dyer (BHS) def. Washington/Rumley (GWHS), 8-0

BASEBALL

Carlisle 4, Virginia Episcopal 3

The Carlisle baseball team clinched the No. 2 seed in the upcoming VIC tournament with a walkoff 4-3 win over Virginia Episcopal on Wednesday in Martinsville.

With the game tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Colby Cunningham singled on the first pitch of the his bat for an RBI and the win for the Chiefs.

With the win, the Chiefs finish the regular season 9-9-1, and 8-1-1 in their conference.

Carlisle opened up scoring in the first inning on a 2-run home run by Conner Plaster.

Styles Geramita earned the win on the mound for Carlisle, throwing two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out four.

Colin Cunningham started the game for Carlisle, throwing five innings and allowing three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.

Bryson Brady was 2-4 with a triple for the Chiefs. Colby Cunningham was 2-4 with a double, a run, and an RBI. Colin Cunningham was 1-3 with a double a run, and Ian Martin was 1-2 with a walk, an RBI, and a stolen base.

Date, time, and opponent for the VIC tournament are to be determined.

VES 000 300 0 - 3 7 1

CS 300 000 1 - 4 8 4

Carlisle hitters: Bryson Brady 2-4, 3B; Colby Cunningham 2-4, 2B, R, RBI; Kale Richardson 0-2, BB; Conner Plaster 1-3, HR, 2RBI; Colin Cunningham 1-3, 2B, R, SB; Ian Martin 1-2, BB, RBI, SB; Luke Carter 1-3, 2B; Terrance Hairston 0-2, BB; Cole Scarce 0-2, R, SB

Carlisle pitchers: Colin Cunningham 5IP, 5H, 3R, 2BB, 8K; S. Geramita 2IP, 2H, 4K

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 3, Halifax Co. 0

Demerius Lynch, Riley Evans and Ethan Zangari scored goals for the Bassett boys soccer team to help the Bengals to a 3-0 Piedmont District win at Halifax County High School on Wednesday.

Evans, Jose Cruz, and Casey Ferguson had assists for the Bengals in the win. Goalie Alex Hernandez had nine saves, and Irvin Lopez had two.

Bassett (9-3-2, 8-1-1) will return home on Friday for a 6 p.m. game against G.W.-Danville.

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 7, Martinsville 2

The Bassett boys tennis team finished the regular season on Wednesday with a 7-2 win over Martinsville at BHS.

The Bengals finish the regular season 6-10. They'll next play in the Piedmont District tournament beginning next week. Date, time, and opponents are to be determined.

Martinsville will finish the regular season on Thursday at Floyd County High School. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Magna Vista, Bassett win PD regular season meet at MVHS

For the second week in a row, the Magna Vista boys and Bassett girls outdoor track and field teams went home victorious in a Piedmont District regular season meet on Wednesday at Magna Vista.

The Warriors boys team scored 80 points to squeak by Tunstall by one point for the win. Bassett finished third with 65 points.

In the girls meet, Bassett scored 76 points, 15 more than second place Halifax County. Magna Vista was third with 58 points.

Full individual and team results from the meet are listed below.

Magna Vista Piedmont District Regular Season Meet

Wednesday at Magna Vista High School

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

1 Magna Vista 10:05.85

2 Tunstall 10:17.77

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1 Naideea Jones 11 George Washington 16.76

2 Tania Starkie 12 Magna Vista 18.48

3 Brooklyn Brooks 11 Tunstall 19.66

4 Kamiya Hairston 10 Bassett 21.49

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1 Nicholas Becker 12 Magna Vista 16.46

2 Brendon Easley 11 Bassett 16.50

3 Evan Morton 10 Tunstall 21.72

4 Tyress Wiltz 9 Bassett 22.36

5 Sean Fitzgerald 9 Tunstall 24.05

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1 Tania Starkie 12 Magna Vista 13.48

2 Lana Roberts-Jordan 9 Bassett 13.64

3 JaNashia Jones 11 Halifax County 14.27

4 Kira Thomas 9 Tunstall 14.46

5 Brianna Taylor 9 Bassett 14.67

6 Tykayla Dye 12 Halifax County 14.78

7 Vintoria Manns 9 Bassett 15.32

8 Emaria Jones 9 Tunstall 16.21

9 Loreal Judah 9 George Washington 16.31

10 Shamaya Hughes 9 Halifax County 16.98

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1 J'Mere Hairston 10 Magna Vista 11.29

2 Damani Hairston 12 Tunstall 11.55

3 Jourdan Saunders 10 George Washington 11.78

4 Brayden Foley 12 Bassett 11.93

5 Torian Younger 9 Magna Vista 12.03

6 Jy'Quez Ferrell 11 Halifax County 12.11

7 Simeon Walker-Muse 12 Bassett 12.25

8 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 10 Magna Vista 12.53

9 Brycen Pool 10 Tunstall 12.63

10 Joseph Watkins 11 Halifax County 12.70

11 Emmanuel Waller 10 George Washington 12.80

12 Zycheus Hylton 10 Bassett 12.85

13 Joshua Martin 9 Halifax County 13.43

14 Amari Wiles 11 George Washington 14.74

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1 Sophia Hearp 12 Tunstall 6:44.39

2 Lindsey Nichols 10 Bassett 7:10.40

3 Brittany Dalton 11 Tunstall 7:57.86

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1 Chase Smith 10 Bassett 5:19.47

2 Cole Grogan Tunstall 6:27.98

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1 Magna Vista A 55.18

2 Bassett A 55.84

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1 Bassett A 46.38

2 Magna Vista A 1:14.92

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1 Emmaree Barnes 9 George Washington 1:07.01

2 Kyla Clauden 10 Halifax County 1:12.45

3 Jordan Caldwell 10 Magna Vista 1:12.46

4 Claire Howe 10 Bassett 1:18.73

5 Kasia Cox 9 Magna Vista 1:19.33

6 Talia Townes 9 Halifax County 1:19.54

7 Malia Mitchell 9 Halifax County 1:24.06

8 Karlee Shively 9 Bassett 1:26.03

9 Breanna Greer 10 Bassett 1:40.12

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1 Jy'Quez Ferrell 11 Halifax County 53.85

2 Jeremiah Davis 12 Tunstall 56.27

3 Brendon Easley 11 Bassett 56.85

4 Jamari Johnson 12 Bassett 58.71

5 Ian Hale 9 Magna Vista 59.77

6 Marquavion Burton 11 George Washington 1:00.43

7 Christopher Stone 9 George Washington 1:00.87

8 Joseph Watkins 11 Halifax County 1:02.38

9 Christopher (Aiden) B 9 Magna Vista 1:03.71

10 Isaiah Watkins 9 Bassett 1:21.13

11 Vincent Farmer 10 George Washington 1:24.36

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Naideea Jones 11 George Washington 50.40

2 Jade Syphax 9 Halifax County 54.05

3 Brooklyn Brooks 11 Tunstall 54.68

4 Aliviah Fulcher 10 Bassett 57.67

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Jourdan Saunders 10 George Washington 45.66

2 Evan Morton 10 Tunstall 55.31

3 Sean Fitzgerald 9 Tunstall 56.80

Girls 800 Meter Run

1 Claire Howe 10 Bassett 3:06.88

2 Kayleigh Freeman 10 Halifax County 3:11.57

3 Brittany Cruz 9 Bassett 3:13.50

4 Jahzara Liverpool 11 Magna Vista 3:24.80

5 Lindsey Nichols 10 Bassett 3:26.43

Boys 800 Meter Run

1 Amauriyen Jones 10 Halifax County 2:18.39

2 Chase Smith 10 Bassett 2:19.50

3 Azael Quintero 11 Tunstall 2:19.53

4 Landon Hall 10 Magna Vista 2:21.47

5 Jaden Grant 10 Halifax County 2:22.82

6 Azam Khan 10 Tunstall 2:26.09

7 Benjamin Flores 11 Bassett 2:28.85

8 Jackson Snow 10 Tunstall 2:31.57

9 Tyress Wiltz 9 Bassett 2:33.27

10 Bryson Broadnax 9 Magna Vista 3:11.00

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1 Gracie Ratcliff 11 Bassett 28.43

2 Madalyn Seat 9 Halifax County 29.24

3 Ashante Paige 11 Halifax County 29.36

4 Kira Thomas 9 Tunstall 30.59

5 Tykayla Dye 12 Halifax County 30.61

6 Danyetta Whittle 10 George Washington 33.41

7 Emaria Jones 9 Tunstall 34.85

8 Karlee Shively 9 Bassett 35.98

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1 Deontae Lawson 12 Magna Vista 23.22

2 Damani Hairston 12 Tunstall 24.20

3 Torian Younger 9 Magna Vista 24.54

4 Branson Mattox 10 Bassett 24.76

5 Sterling Jamison 12 Bassett 24.86

6 Jaylen Lide 10 Bassett 25.24

7 Vincent Farmer 10 George Washington 25.88

8 Joseph Watkins 11 Halifax County 26.19

9 Jaylen Womack 11 Halifax County 26.96

10 Evan Morton 10 Tunstall 27.19

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1 Sophia Hearp 12 Tunstall 14:57.72

2 Brittany Dalton 11 Tunstall 17:41.43

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1 Benjamin Stafford 10 Magna Vista 12:37.56

2 Nikolas Hearp 12 Tunstall 12:40.03

3 Benjamin Flores 11 Bassett 12:45.12

4 Jc Gonzalez 11 Tunstall 13:50.13

5 Tyress Wiltz 9 Bassett 14:15.21

6 Michael Dudley 10 Bassett 17:53.78

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1 Bassett A 4:58.57

Girls Shot Put

1 Jaeda Manns 12 Bassett 31-10.00

2 Ta'Nashia Hairston 12 Magna Vista 28-00.00

3 Titiana Dillard 9 Bassett 26-00.00

4 Annie Laine 10 Bassett 25-05.00

5 Dakota Reid 10 Magna Vista 25-03.00

6 Malia Mitchell 9 Halifax County 25-02.00

7 London Stovall 10 Halifax County 24-10.00

8 Elizabeth Lewis 12 Tunstall 24-03.00

9 Asjah Taylor 11 Bassett 23-00.00

10 Tatianna Carter 9 Tunstall 22-00.00

11 Talia Townes 9 Halifax County 21-02.00

12 Karlissa Royal 9 Halifax County 17-05.00

13 Khameryn Millner 9 Magna Vista 17-00.00

Boys Shot Put

1 Javeion Gooden 11 Halifax County 43-09.00

2 Zayvion Estes 12 Magna Vista 39-10.00

3 Michael Dudley 10 Bassett 39-00.00

4 Ty Cline 12 Bassett 38-00.00

5 Rion Martin 12 Magna Vista 37-10.00

6 Austin Laprade 11 Magna Vista 37-07.00

7 Mikyler Smalls 12 Halifax County 37-06.00

8 Xavier Carter 12 Magna Vista 36-09.00

9 Brycen Pool 10 Tunstall 35-00.00

10 Elijah Ingram 10 Tunstall 34-02.00

11 Mark Ragland 12 Halifax County 31-07.00

12 Theodore Mills 11 Bassett 30-04.00

13 Jackson Saunders 8 Halifax County 28-09.00

14 Evan Lewis 9 Tunstall 28-06.00

15 Keyonte Akeridge 9 Bassett 24-05.00

Girls Discus Throw

1 Dakota Reid 10 Magna Vista 76-11

2 Jaeda Manns 12 Bassett 72-06

3 Malia Mitchell 9 Halifax County 71-10

4 Tatianna Carter 9 Tunstall 70-04

5 Annie Laine 10 Bassett 66-09

6 Elizabeth Lewis 12 Tunstall 60-06

7 London Stovall 10 Halifax County 57-04

8 Tykayla Dye 12 Halifax County 52-11

9 Ta'Nashia Hairston 12 Magna Vista 49-09

10 Ja'Onna Baker 10 Bassett 45-02

11 Destinee Spencer 9 Bassett 43-07

12 Karlissa Royal 9 Halifax County 43-06

Boys Discus Throw

1 Mikyler Smalls 12 Halifax County 105-00

2 Ty Cline 12 Bassett 102-05

3 Javeion Gooden 11 Halifax County 100-08

4 Brycen Pool 10 Tunstall 86-09

5 Demarius Barksdale 10 Magna Vista 86-06

6 Christian Bruner 9 Magna Vista 85-03

7 Braylon Kidd 10 Magna Vista 85-00

8 Caleb Martin 9 Magna Vista 84-00

9 Theodore Mills 11 Bassett 82-09

10 Elijah Keatts 9 Tunstall 80-10

11 Mark Ragland 12 Halifax County 79-07

12 Evan Lewis 9 Tunstall 76-00

13 Michael Dudley 10 Bassett 71-00

14 Jackson Saunders 8 Halifax County 65-07

15 Keyonte Akeridge 9 Bassett 64-07

Girls High Jump

1 Jordan Caldwell 10 Magna Vista 4-08.00

2 Brooklyn Brooks 11 Tunstall 4-02.00

3 Kira Thomas 9 Tunstall 4-00.00

Boys High Jump

1 Jamarcus Brown 10 Tunstall 5-10.00

2 Deontae Lawson 12 Magna Vista 5-08.00

3 Branson Mattox 10 Bassett 5-08.00

4 Jaylen Lide 10 Bassett 5-02.00

5 Simeon Walker-Muse 12 Bassett 5-02.00

6 Zycheus Hylton 10 Bassett 5-00.00

Girls Triple Jump

1 Hanna Sutphin 9 Halifax County 32-06.00

2 Jordan Caldwell 10 Magna Vista 27-11.50

3 Tanaya Brandon 12 Halifax County 27-04.00

Boys Triple Jump

1 Jamal Bellamy 9 Halifax County 39-08.00

2 Deontae Lawson 12 Magna Vista 39-04.50

3 Damani Hairston 12 Tunstall 38-08.50

4 Nicholas Becker 12 Magna Vista 37-03.00

Girls Long Jump

1 Naideea Jones 11 George Washington 14-09.50

2 Tanaya Brandon 12 Halifax County 13-04.00

3 Hanna Sutphin 9 Halifax County 13-02.00

4 Madalyn Seat 9 Halifax County 12-09.00

5 Lana Roberts-Jordan 9 Bassett 12-06.50

6 Brianna Taylor 9 Bassett 12-00.00

7 Aliviah Fulcher 10 Bassett 10-09.00

7 Vintoria Manns 9 Bassett 10-09.00

Boys Long Jump

1 Damani Hairston 12 Tunstall 19-08.75

2 Jamal Bellamy 9 Halifax County 19-03.00

3 Nicholas Becker 12 Magna Vista 19-02.50

4 Jahmarri Chandler Halifax County 17-09.25

5 Amauriyen Jones 10 Halifax County 17-09.00

6 Donald Patterson 10 Bassett 16-09.00

6 Jackson Saunders 8 Halifax County 16-09.00

8 Jeremiah Davis 12 Tunstall 16-03.25

9 Jamarcus Brown 10 Tunstall 16-03.00

10 Jerome Gravely 11 Magna Vista 12-08.00

11 Darius Tucker 9 Magna Vista 11-03.00

Boys Team Scores (15 Events Scored)

1 Magna Vista 80

2 Tunstall 79

3 Bassett 65

4 Halifax County 54

5 George Washington 12

Girls Team Scores (15 Events Scored)

1 Bassett 76

2 Halifax County 61

3 Magna Vista 58

4 Tunstall 50

5 George Washington 32