Area Scores: Bassett indoor track results

Bassett Indoor Track results
East Coast Elite meet at Virginia Military Institute
Saturday
(SB = season best; CB = career best)
Girls
55 Meter Dash (60 total runners)
Lana Roberts-Jordan 8.49 34th
Heaven Brown 9.12 48th (SB)
300 Meter Dash (59 total runners)
Hailey Helms 53.24 44th (SB)
Heaven Brown 53.43 46th (SB)
Brittany Cruz 53.82 48th
Zoe Kinkema 56.66 54th (SB)
Leslie Perez 1:02.20 58th
Valerie Crouch 1:14.23 59th
500 Meter Dash (33 Total runners)
Brittany Cruz 1:43.98 26th
Leslie Perez 1:56.28 30th
Karlee Shively 2:17.28 32nd
Valerie Crouch 2:21.14 33rd
1000 Meter Run (40 Total runners)
Alheli Ramos-Garcia 3:45.26 25th (CB)
1600 Meter Run (38 Total runners)
Sienna Bailey 5:43.30 10th (CB) (14th Best Performance All-Time at Bassett)
Alheli Ramos-Garcia 6:17.08 (CB
55 Meter Hurdles (18 Total runners)
Zoe Kinkema 11.26 10th (SB) (5th Best performance All-Time at Bassett)
4x200 Meter Relay
2:08.85 9th (Vintoria, Zoe, Hailey, Lana) (School Record #1 All-Time at Bassett)
Boys 55 Meter Dash (56 Total runners)
Sterling Jamison 7.45 37th
Kylee Haith 7.76 48th
Casey Ferguson 8.00 52nd
300 Meter Dash (74 Total runners)
Brendon Easley 38.60 13th (CB)
Nathan Morrison 40.19 26th
Kylee Haith 40.49 34th (SB)
Jacob Saligan 48.31 62nd (SB)
Noah Harbour 51.29 64th
500 Meter Dash (39 Total runners)
Jacob Saligan 1:29.86 (SB)
1000 Meter Run (45 Total runners)
Chase Smith 2:59.31 18th (SB)
Michael Foley 3:01.58 2nd
55 Meter hurdles
Brendon Easley 9.98 8th (5th All-Time at Bassett)
Noah Harbour 12.26 11th
Tyress Wiltz 12.32 12th
4x800 Meter Relay 9:40.35 5th
Long Jump
Noah Harbour 14-4 20th
Kylee Haith 12-7.5 21st
Shot Put
Gabe Divers 41-5.75 6th (SB)
Ty Cline 37.3.75 11th
Martevion Wilson 28-2.5 26th