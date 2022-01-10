 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Bassett indoor track results

Bassett Indoor Track results

East Coast Elite meet at Virginia Military Institute

Saturday

(SB = season best; CB = career best)

Girls

55 Meter Dash (60 total runners)

Lana Roberts-Jordan 8.49 34th

Heaven Brown 9.12 48th (SB)

300 Meter Dash (59 total runners)

Hailey Helms 53.24 44th (SB)

Heaven Brown 53.43 46th (SB)

Brittany Cruz 53.82 48th

Zoe Kinkema 56.66 54th (SB)

Leslie Perez 1:02.20 58th

Valerie Crouch 1:14.23 59th

500 Meter Dash (33 Total runners)

Brittany Cruz 1:43.98 26th

Leslie Perez 1:56.28 30th

Karlee Shively 2:17.28 32nd

Valerie Crouch 2:21.14 33rd

1000 Meter Run (40 Total runners)

Alheli Ramos-Garcia 3:45.26 25th (CB)

1600 Meter Run (38 Total runners)

Sienna Bailey 5:43.30 10th (CB) (14th Best Performance All-Time at Bassett)

Alheli Ramos-Garcia 6:17.08 (CB

55 Meter Hurdles (18 Total runners)

Zoe Kinkema 11.26 10th (SB) (5th Best performance All-Time at Bassett)

4x200 Meter Relay

2:08.85 9th (Vintoria, Zoe, Hailey, Lana) (School Record #1 All-Time at Bassett)

Boys 55 Meter Dash (56 Total runners)

Sterling Jamison 7.45 37th

Kylee Haith 7.76 48th

Casey Ferguson 8.00 52nd

300 Meter Dash (74 Total runners)

Brendon Easley 38.60 13th (CB)

Nathan Morrison 40.19 26th

Kylee Haith 40.49 34th (SB)

Jacob Saligan 48.31 62nd (SB)

Noah Harbour 51.29 64th

500 Meter Dash (39 Total runners)

Jacob Saligan 1:29.86 (SB)

1000 Meter Run (45 Total runners)

Chase Smith 2:59.31 18th (SB)

Michael Foley 3:01.58 2nd

55 Meter hurdles

Brendon Easley 9.98 8th (5th All-Time at Bassett)

Noah Harbour 12.26 11th

Tyress Wiltz 12.32 12th

4x800 Meter Relay 9:40.35 5th

Long Jump

Noah Harbour 14-4 20th

Kylee Haith 12-7.5 21st

Shot Put

Gabe Divers 41-5.75 6th (SB)

Ty Cline 37.3.75 11th

Martevion Wilson 28-2.5 26th

