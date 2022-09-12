Area Scores: Bassett, Magna Vista cross country results

The Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools cross country teams competed at the Knights Crossing invitational, on Saturday in Salem.
The Bengals ended the day with 18 out of 20 runners running a season or career best.
Bassett's boys finished ninth out of 23 teams, and the girls were 11th out of 17 teams.
Individually, BHS junior Sienna Bailey medaled in the girls 5K race, coming in 11th place after running a season best time of 20:14.70.
Saturday's race was held at Green Hill Park in Salem, and was hosted by Cave Spring High School.
In the middle school 4K race, Bassett had two runners medal, with Thomas Fulcher finishing as runner-up with a time of 14:01.6. Robert Knouse finished 23rd in 15:57.30.
Full results for Bassett and Magna Vista's runners are listed below:
People are also reading…
Knight's Crossing Invitational
Saturday at Green Hill Park
Salem
Bassett results
Girls 5K
20:14.70 Sienna Bailey 11th
23:47.80 Claire Howe 60th
25:34.70 Brittany Cruz 93rd
26:37.90 Kayleigh Spencer 111th
27:55.00 Amanda Goad 125th
30:58.70 Alexa Rojo 152nd
32:07.40 Crystal Lopez 154th
32:59.30 Karlee Shively 156th
32:59.50 Heaven Brown 157th
37:06.30 Alejandra Aparicio 163rd
Boys 5K
18:13.90 Michael Foley 30th
18:20.50 Chase Smith 35th
18:33.00 Colin Turner 38th
18:51.60 Tyress Wiltz 50th
20:49.00 Daniel Howell 129th
20:52.10 Garry Hagwood 131st
20:53.20 Kevin Moran 133rd
22:09.10 Gavin Morrison 159th
22:30.20 Jaime Lopez 167th
22:30.70 Titus Rodriquez 169th
Magna Vista results
Girls 5K
30:09.50 Analuisa Frias-Alvarez 283rd
36:34.10 Abbie Moxley 296th
36:34.40 Brianna Scales 297th
36:41.60 Elizabeth Maxwell 298th
Boys 5K
20:23.40 Ian Hale 264th
29:15.10 Landon Richardson 343rd
32:16.20 Ben Smith 345th
32:23.90 Weston Moxley 346th