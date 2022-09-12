Area Scores: Bassett, Magna Vista cross country results

The Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools cross country teams competed at the Knights Crossing invitational, on Saturday in Salem.

The Bengals ended the day with 18 out of 20 runners running a season or career best.

Bassett's boys finished ninth out of 23 teams, and the girls were 11th out of 17 teams.

Individually, BHS junior Sienna Bailey medaled in the girls 5K race, coming in 11th place after running a season best time of 20:14.70.

Saturday's race was held at Green Hill Park in Salem, and was hosted by Cave Spring High School.

In the middle school 4K race, Bassett had two runners medal, with Thomas Fulcher finishing as runner-up with a time of 14:01.6. Robert Knouse finished 23rd in 15:57.30.

Full results for Bassett and Magna Vista's runners are listed below:

Knight's Crossing Invitational

Saturday at Green Hill Park

Salem

Bassett results

Girls 5K

20:14.70 Sienna Bailey 11th

23:47.80 Claire Howe 60th

25:34.70 Brittany Cruz 93rd

26:37.90 Kayleigh Spencer 111th

27:55.00 Amanda Goad 125th

30:58.70 Alexa Rojo 152nd

32:07.40 Crystal Lopez 154th

32:59.30 Karlee Shively 156th

32:59.50 Heaven Brown 157th

37:06.30 Alejandra Aparicio 163rd

Boys 5K

18:13.90 Michael Foley 30th

18:20.50 Chase Smith 35th

18:33.00 Colin Turner 38th

18:51.60 Tyress Wiltz 50th

20:49.00 Daniel Howell 129th

20:52.10 Garry Hagwood 131st

20:53.20 Kevin Moran 133rd

22:09.10 Gavin Morrison 159th

22:30.20 Jaime Lopez 167th

22:30.70 Titus Rodriquez 169th

Magna Vista results

Girls 5K

30:09.50 Analuisa Frias-Alvarez 283rd

36:34.10 Abbie Moxley 296th

36:34.40 Brianna Scales 297th

36:41.60 Elizabeth Maxwell 298th

Boys 5K

20:23.40 Ian Hale 264th

29:15.10 Landon Richardson 343rd

32:16.20 Ben Smith 345th

32:23.90 Weston Moxley 346th