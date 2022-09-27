Area Scores: Bassett, Magna Vista pick up volleyball wins

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Patrick County 0 (25-21, 25-23, 28-26)

The Bassett volleyball team picked up a hard-fought 3-set victory over Patrick County, on Tuesday at BHS. The Bengals won by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 28-26.

Bassett was led by: Annie Laine (15 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks), Cierra Hagwood (8 kills, 4 service points, 2 aces), Saylor Robertson (5 kills, 5 digs, 11 service points, 3 aces), Evan Parnell (8 service points, 6 digs), and Zoie Pace (2 kill, 5 digs, 27 assists).

PCHS was led by: Samantha Harris (12 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs), Journey Moore (17 digs, 4 aces, 2 assists), Marissa Bentley (6 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs, 2 assists), Lilly Hazelwood (6 kills), and Lilly Byers (30 assists, 8 digs).

Bassett improves to 9-4 on the year, and 6-2 in Piedmont District play. The Bengals will next travel to Martinsville on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

The Cougars fall to 11-3 on the year, and 5-2 in PD play. They'll take the rest of the week off before next travelling to Dan River, on Monday, for a non-district game, beginning at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 3, Halifax Co. 1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21)

The Magna Vista volleyball team bounced back from back-to-back losses with a Piedmont District road win over Halifax County, on Tuesday, 3-1. The Warriors won by scores of 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21.

Magna Vista was led by: Summer Stone (25 assists, 10 digs, 6 points), Mykaela Dillard (10 points, 6 aces, 26 digs, 3 kills), Jen Ruiz (6 points, 4 aces, 15 digs, 7 kills), Sasha Dukes (3 kills, 2 blocks), and Laiken Barnes (43 digs, 9 points, 2 aces, 3 kills).

The Warriors improve to 9-7 on the year, and 4-4 in PD play. They'll return home on Thursday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.