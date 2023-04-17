Athletes from Bassett and Martinsville High School competed on Saturday at the Terrier Team Challenge outdoor track and field meet at William Byrd High School.
Martinsville's Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston took home first place in the girls 100 meter dash, running a time of 12.69 seconds.
Martinsville's Christian Jones finished second in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 51.10 seconds.
The Bassett girls had 13 season-best performances on the day. The Bengals girls 4x100 meter relay team qualified for the VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track State Championships with a new school record 50.99 seconds, the No. 1 time currently in VHSL Class 3. Relay members were Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Egypt Phillips.
The Bengals boys squad had 14 season-best performances. Brendon Easley also qualified for the state meet with a time of 11.29 seconds in the 100 meter dash.
On the boys side, Martinsville finished 13th as a team, and Bassett finished 14th. In the girls team scores, Martinsville finished 14th and Bassett was 15th.
Twenty schools in all competed at the meet.
Full Bassett and Martinsville results are listed below.
Terrier Team Challenge
Saturday at William Byrd High School
Bassett Results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.03 Egypt Phillips 6th
13.21 Kiara Brown 10th
13.22 Brianna Taylor 11th
13.28 Nyasia Herndon 13th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
29.03 Heaven Brown 26th
29.84 Vintoria Manns 33rd
31.46 Kaylyn Graham 44th
35.24 Patricia Mabe 62nd
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:12.85 Kaia Hairston 20th
1:14.49 Lindsey Nichols 25th
1:16.23 Kaylyn Graham 27th
1:23.84 Katelyn Spencer 38th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:29.63 Sienna Bailey 3rd
3:09.25 Brittany Cruz 26th
3:22.73 Karlee Shivley 31st
3:30.29 Crystal Lopez 33rd
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
6:54.48 Kayleigh Spencer 16th
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
20.23 Nyasia Herndon 20th
21.10 Vintoria Manns 27th
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
50.99 Bassett (Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, Egypt Phillips) 2nd
GIRLS 800 METER SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY
2:11.08 Bassett (Tori Martin, Kaia Hairston, Heaven Brown, Lindsey Nichols) 12th
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
4-2 Egypt Phillips 14th
GIRLS LONG JUMP
12-5 Nyasia Herndon 27th
11-8.5 Heaven Brown 30th
GIRLS DISCUS
73-4 Annie Laine 10th
63-4 Ja'Onna Baker 19th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
25-11 Annie Laine 11th
21-1 Destinee Spencer 33rd
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.29 Brendon Easley 4th
11.73 Donald Patterson 18th
12.09 Zycheus Hylton 40th
12.13 Demetrius Dillard 43rd
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.26 Brendon Easley 7th
24.11 Marquez Duvernay 16th
25.02 Deonte Hairston 38th
BOYS 400 METER DASH
1:00.02 Robert Kent 27th
1:06.47 Bryson Easley 42nd
1:10.56 Iker Ramirez-Hernandez 47th
1:10.87 Jonathan Solis 48th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:17.67 Chase Smith 11th
2:17.77 Daniel Howell 12th
2:29.07 Colin Turner 20th
2:53.50 Josh Alverson 41st
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:16.69 Michael Foley 5th
5:27.73 Tyress Wiltz 10th
6:24.28 Alexis Hernandez 11th
6:25.12 Tyler Powell 12th
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
11:54.46 Jaime Lopez 14th
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
21.19 Gavin Morrison 21st
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
47.70 Bassett (Deonte Hairston, Demetrus Dillard, Zycheus Hylton, Brendon Easley) 13th
BOYS 800 METER SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY
1:53.59 Bassett (Bryson Easley, Tayvion Penn, Ja'Shaun Turner, Aaron Osgood) 13th
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:54.98 Bassett (Daniel Howell, Michael Foley, Jakyari Menefee, Tyrus Wiltz) 11th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:18.13 Bassett (Daniel Howell, Colin Turner, Tyress Wiltz, Chase Smith) 6th
BOYS DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY
13:47.15 Bassett (Jaime Lopez, Marquez Duvernay, Robert Kent, Alexis Hernandez) 6th
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-6 Marquez Duvernay 4th
5-2 Zycheus Hylton 13th
BOYS LONG JUMP
18-7 Marquez Duvernay 17th
18-1.5 Donald Patterson 23rd
15-4.5 Ja'Shaun Turner 46th
BOYS DISCUS
103-5 Avion McRae 3rd H3
67-5 Kameron Hodge 43rd
BOYS SHOT PUT
32-8 Keyonte Akeridge 27th
27-10 Kameron Hodge 36th
Martinsville Results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
12.69 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st
14.15 Fonshay Moyer 36th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
27.17 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 8th
29.16 Jakiyah Gravely 28th
31.52 Mallori Lowe 45th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:13.74 Brianna Chigwerewe 24th
1:15.84 Destiny Witcher 26th
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES
58.32 Yoshikoe Moyer 20th
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
54.46 Relay Team 4th
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
4-6 Yoshikoe Moyer 7th
GIRLS LONG JUMP
14-7.5 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 15th
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
29-4 Fonshay Moyer 18th
GIRLS DISCUS
51-11 Mallori Lowe 33rd
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.31 Rayshawn Dickerson 5th
11.60 Jordan Smith 13th
12.09 Ronnie Jackson 40th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.15 Rayshaun Dickerson 6th
23.76 Jordan Smith 10th
24.46 Ronnie Jackson 21st
BOYS 400 METER DASH
51.10 Christian Jones 2nd
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:34.76 Jailen Reynolds 29th
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
18.84 Steffon Evans 14th
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
51.31 Tayemar Hodge 23rd
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:44.07 Martinsville (Christian Jones, Marcus Long, John Nguyen, Steffon Evans) 6th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
10:33.71 Martinsville (Gabriel Haley, Jailyn Reynolds, Skyler Spence, Victor Silvetes) 11th
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-0 Jordan Smith 16th
BOYS LONG JUMP
18-0 Rayshawn Dickerson 25th
17-11.5 Jordan Smith 26th
17-0 Denyiran Hodge 35th
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
36-2.5 Denyiran Hodge 23rd
35-0 Ronnie Jackson 28th
BOYS DISCUS
70-9 Tayemar Hodge 40th
68-10 Cavis Martin 42nd
BOYS SHOT PUT
33-3 Tayemar Hodge 26th
26-11 Chavis Martin 39th
BASEBALL
Wake Tech takes two of three games against P&HCC
The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Wake Tech on Saturday, but came back and won the final game of the series on Saturday.
Wake Tech took Game 1, 9-1.
Bassett High School graduate Drew Fisher threw 2.1 scoreless innings for P&HCC in the loss, allowing just one hit and one walk.
Wake Tech won Game 2, 11-7.
P&HCC finished the weekend with a 14-5 win on Sunday.
Johnboy Rittenhouse led the Patriots at the plate, going 3-4 with a home run, four runs, four RBIs, and a stolen base. Trent Murchinson, Kyle Fields, and Brendan Burke pitched in two runs each.
The Patriots (20-15, 10-6) will return home to Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville, for a single game against Surry Community College on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3 p.m.
Game 1
Wake Tech 9, P&HCC 1
P&HCC 100 000 00 - 1 4 2
WTCC 040 130 01 - 9 8 1
Game 2
Wake Tech 11, P&HCC 7
Game 3
P&HCC 14, Wake Tech 5
P&HCC 520 300 40 - 14 10 1
WTCC 010 301 00 - 5 5 4
P&HCC hitters: M. Best 1-4, BB, R, RBI, 2SB; T. Murchinson 1-4, BB, 2R, SB; J. Rittenhouse 3-4, HR, 4R, 4RBI, SB; K. Fields 1-4, BB, 2R; B. Burke 2-3, 2B, BB, 2R, RBI; V. Johnson 0-3, R; J. Bullock 1-4, 2B, R, 3RBI; T. Shelton 1-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI; A. Kightlinger 0-2, 2BB, 2RBI
P&HCC pitchers: T. DeLawrence 5IP, 4H, 4R, 3ER, 5K; L. Abrahamson IP, H, R, BB, 2K; W. Rice IP, 3K
SOFTBALL
P&HCC sweeps doubleheader against Camp CC
The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team swept a doubleheader against Camp Community College on Sunday at P&HCC.
The Patriots won Game 1, 14-1, in five innings, thanks in part to a strong day at the plate by Morgan Strickland. Strickland was 2-2 with a home run, a triple, and five RBIs.
Bethany Martz was also 2-2 with a triple and three runs. Mackenzie Belcher was 2-3 with a triple, three RBIs, and two runs. Danielle King scored three runs and had two RBIs, and Jordan Haas added two runs.
Summer Anderson picked up the pitching win, throwing four innings and allowing five hits, a run, and a walk, with four strikeouts.
The Patriots' hot bats carried over into Game 2, which they won, 16-0, in five innings.
Strickland picked up the Game 2 pitching win, throwing a complete game two-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.
Strickland was also 2-2 at the plate with a double, two walks, and three runs scored.
King was 3-4 with two doubles, three runs, and an RBI. Kyndal Hopkins was 2-4 with a double, two runs, and three RBIs. Jayden Keatts was 2-3 with a double, two runs, and two RBIs. Rylie Wagner added two RBIs, and Chloe Garland had a home run.
With the wins, the Patriots improve to 20-9 on the season, and 4-0 in Region X play. They'll next take on Camp again on Wednesday for a road doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.
Game 1
P&HCC 14, Camp CC 1
CCC 001 00 - 1 0 0
P&HCC 272 3X - 14 11 0
P&HCC hitters: J. Keatts 1-1, 2B, RBI; B. Martz 2-2, 3B, BB, 3R, RBI; D. King 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, SB; J. Haas 1-2, BB, 2R; C. Garland 0-2, R, RBI, SB; M. Strickland 2-2, HR, 3B, 5RBI, R; A. Valletta 0-0, BB, SB; M. Heath 1-2, Sac, R, RBI; M. Belcher 2-3, 3B, Sac, 2R, 3RBI, SB; K. Wetmore 0-0, BB, R
P&HCC pitchers: S. Anderson (W) 4IP, 5H, R, BB, 4K; J. Keatts IP, K
Game 2
P&HCC 16, Camp CC 0
CCC 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0
P&HCC 0 0 10 6 X - 16 15 4
P&HCC hitters: M. Strickland 2-2, 2B, 2BB, 3R, SB; R. Wagner 1-3, 2B, Sac, R, 2RBI; B. Martz 0-1, BB, R; D. King 3-4, 2 2B, 3R, RBI; C. Garland 1-1, HR, RBI; L. Mills 1-1, 2B, RBI; M. Belcher 0-0, R; K. Wetmore 2-3, R, RBI; K. Hopkins 2-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI; J. Keatts 2-3, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, SB; S. McDaniel 1-4, R
P&HCC pitchers: M. Strickland (W) 5IP, 2H, BB, 6K