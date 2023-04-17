Athletes from Bassett and Martinsville High School competed on Saturday at the Terrier Team Challenge outdoor track and field meet at William Byrd High School.

Martinsville's Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston took home first place in the girls 100 meter dash, running a time of 12.69 seconds.

Martinsville's Christian Jones finished second in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 51.10 seconds.

The Bassett girls had 13 season-best performances on the day. The Bengals girls 4x100 meter relay team qualified for the VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track State Championships with a new school record 50.99 seconds, the No. 1 time currently in VHSL Class 3. Relay members were Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Egypt Phillips.

The Bengals boys squad had 14 season-best performances. Brendon Easley also qualified for the state meet with a time of 11.29 seconds in the 100 meter dash.

On the boys side, Martinsville finished 13th as a team, and Bassett finished 14th. In the girls team scores, Martinsville finished 14th and Bassett was 15th.

Twenty schools in all competed at the meet.

Full Bassett and Martinsville results are listed below.

Terrier Team Challenge

Saturday at William Byrd High School

Bassett Results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.03 Egypt Phillips 6th

13.21 Kiara Brown 10th

13.22 Brianna Taylor 11th

13.28 Nyasia Herndon 13th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

29.03 Heaven Brown 26th

29.84 Vintoria Manns 33rd

31.46 Kaylyn Graham 44th

35.24 Patricia Mabe 62nd

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:12.85 Kaia Hairston 20th

1:14.49 Lindsey Nichols 25th

1:16.23 Kaylyn Graham 27th

1:23.84 Katelyn Spencer 38th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:29.63 Sienna Bailey 3rd

3:09.25 Brittany Cruz 26th

3:22.73 Karlee Shivley 31st

3:30.29 Crystal Lopez 33rd

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN

6:54.48 Kayleigh Spencer 16th

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES

20.23 Nyasia Herndon 20th

21.10 Vintoria Manns 27th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

50.99 Bassett (Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, Egypt Phillips) 2nd

GIRLS 800 METER SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY

2:11.08 Bassett (Tori Martin, Kaia Hairston, Heaven Brown, Lindsey Nichols) 12th

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

4-2 Egypt Phillips 14th

GIRLS LONG JUMP

12-5 Nyasia Herndon 27th

11-8.5 Heaven Brown 30th

GIRLS DISCUS

73-4 Annie Laine 10th

63-4 Ja'Onna Baker 19th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

25-11 Annie Laine 11th

21-1 Destinee Spencer 33rd

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.29 Brendon Easley 4th

11.73 Donald Patterson 18th

12.09 Zycheus Hylton 40th

12.13 Demetrius Dillard 43rd

BOYS 200 METER DASH

23.26 Brendon Easley 7th

24.11 Marquez Duvernay 16th

25.02 Deonte Hairston 38th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

1:00.02 Robert Kent 27th

1:06.47 Bryson Easley 42nd

1:10.56 Iker Ramirez-Hernandez 47th

1:10.87 Jonathan Solis 48th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:17.67 Chase Smith 11th

2:17.77 Daniel Howell 12th

2:29.07 Colin Turner 20th

2:53.50 Josh Alverson 41st

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:16.69 Michael Foley 5th

5:27.73 Tyress Wiltz 10th

6:24.28 Alexis Hernandez 11th

6:25.12 Tyler Powell 12th

BOYS 3200 METER RUN

11:54.46 Jaime Lopez 14th

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

21.19 Gavin Morrison 21st

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

47.70 Bassett (Deonte Hairston, Demetrus Dillard, Zycheus Hylton, Brendon Easley) 13th

BOYS 800 METER SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY

1:53.59 Bassett (Bryson Easley, Tayvion Penn, Ja'Shaun Turner, Aaron Osgood) 13th

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:54.98 Bassett (Daniel Howell, Michael Foley, Jakyari Menefee, Tyrus Wiltz) 11th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:18.13 Bassett (Daniel Howell, Colin Turner, Tyress Wiltz, Chase Smith) 6th

BOYS DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY

13:47.15 Bassett (Jaime Lopez, Marquez Duvernay, Robert Kent, Alexis Hernandez) 6th

BOYS HIGH JUMP

5-6 Marquez Duvernay 4th

5-2 Zycheus Hylton 13th

BOYS LONG JUMP

18-7 Marquez Duvernay 17th

18-1.5 Donald Patterson 23rd

15-4.5 Ja'Shaun Turner 46th

BOYS DISCUS

103-5 Avion McRae 3rd H3

67-5 Kameron Hodge 43rd

BOYS SHOT PUT

32-8 Keyonte Akeridge 27th

27-10 Kameron Hodge 36th

Martinsville Results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

12.69 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st

14.15 Fonshay Moyer 36th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

27.17 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 8th

29.16 Jakiyah Gravely 28th

31.52 Mallori Lowe 45th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:13.74 Brianna Chigwerewe 24th

1:15.84 Destiny Witcher 26th

GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES

58.32 Yoshikoe Moyer 20th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

54.46 Relay Team 4th

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

4-6 Yoshikoe Moyer 7th

GIRLS LONG JUMP

14-7.5 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 15th

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

29-4 Fonshay Moyer 18th

GIRLS DISCUS

51-11 Mallori Lowe 33rd

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.31 Rayshawn Dickerson 5th

11.60 Jordan Smith 13th

12.09 Ronnie Jackson 40th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

23.15 Rayshaun Dickerson 6th

23.76 Jordan Smith 10th

24.46 Ronnie Jackson 21st

BOYS 400 METER DASH

51.10 Christian Jones 2nd

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:34.76 Jailen Reynolds 29th

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

18.84 Steffon Evans 14th

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

51.31 Tayemar Hodge 23rd

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:44.07 Martinsville (Christian Jones, Marcus Long, John Nguyen, Steffon Evans) 6th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

10:33.71 Martinsville (Gabriel Haley, Jailyn Reynolds, Skyler Spence, Victor Silvetes) 11th

BOYS HIGH JUMP

5-0 Jordan Smith 16th

BOYS LONG JUMP

18-0 Rayshawn Dickerson 25th

17-11.5 Jordan Smith 26th

17-0 Denyiran Hodge 35th

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

36-2.5 Denyiran Hodge 23rd

35-0 Ronnie Jackson 28th

BOYS DISCUS

70-9 Tayemar Hodge 40th

68-10 Cavis Martin 42nd

BOYS SHOT PUT

33-3 Tayemar Hodge 26th

26-11 Chavis Martin 39th

BASEBALL

Wake Tech takes two of three games against P&HCC

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Wake Tech on Saturday, but came back and won the final game of the series on Saturday.

Wake Tech took Game 1, 9-1.

Bassett High School graduate Drew Fisher threw 2.1 scoreless innings for P&HCC in the loss, allowing just one hit and one walk.

Wake Tech won Game 2, 11-7.

P&HCC finished the weekend with a 14-5 win on Sunday.

Johnboy Rittenhouse led the Patriots at the plate, going 3-4 with a home run, four runs, four RBIs, and a stolen base. Trent Murchinson, Kyle Fields, and Brendan Burke pitched in two runs each.

The Patriots (20-15, 10-6) will return home to Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville, for a single game against Surry Community College on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3 p.m.

Game 1

Wake Tech 9, P&HCC 1

P&HCC 100 000 00 - 1 4 2

WTCC 040 130 01 - 9 8 1

Game 2

Wake Tech 11, P&HCC 7

Game 3

P&HCC 14, Wake Tech 5

P&HCC 520 300 40 - 14 10 1

WTCC 010 301 00 - 5 5 4

P&HCC hitters: M. Best 1-4, BB, R, RBI, 2SB; T. Murchinson 1-4, BB, 2R, SB; J. Rittenhouse 3-4, HR, 4R, 4RBI, SB; K. Fields 1-4, BB, 2R; B. Burke 2-3, 2B, BB, 2R, RBI; V. Johnson 0-3, R; J. Bullock 1-4, 2B, R, 3RBI; T. Shelton 1-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI; A. Kightlinger 0-2, 2BB, 2RBI

P&HCC pitchers: T. DeLawrence 5IP, 4H, 4R, 3ER, 5K; L. Abrahamson IP, H, R, BB, 2K; W. Rice IP, 3K

SOFTBALL

P&HCC sweeps doubleheader against Camp CC

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team swept a doubleheader against Camp Community College on Sunday at P&HCC.

The Patriots won Game 1, 14-1, in five innings, thanks in part to a strong day at the plate by Morgan Strickland. Strickland was 2-2 with a home run, a triple, and five RBIs.

Bethany Martz was also 2-2 with a triple and three runs. Mackenzie Belcher was 2-3 with a triple, three RBIs, and two runs. Danielle King scored three runs and had two RBIs, and Jordan Haas added two runs.

Summer Anderson picked up the pitching win, throwing four innings and allowing five hits, a run, and a walk, with four strikeouts.

The Patriots' hot bats carried over into Game 2, which they won, 16-0, in five innings.

Strickland picked up the Game 2 pitching win, throwing a complete game two-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.

Strickland was also 2-2 at the plate with a double, two walks, and three runs scored.

King was 3-4 with two doubles, three runs, and an RBI. Kyndal Hopkins was 2-4 with a double, two runs, and three RBIs. Jayden Keatts was 2-3 with a double, two runs, and two RBIs. Rylie Wagner added two RBIs, and Chloe Garland had a home run.

With the wins, the Patriots improve to 20-9 on the season, and 4-0 in Region X play. They'll next take on Camp again on Wednesday for a road doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

Game 1

P&HCC 14, Camp CC 1

CCC 001 00 - 1 0 0

P&HCC 272 3X - 14 11 0

P&HCC hitters: J. Keatts 1-1, 2B, RBI; B. Martz 2-2, 3B, BB, 3R, RBI; D. King 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, SB; J. Haas 1-2, BB, 2R; C. Garland 0-2, R, RBI, SB; M. Strickland 2-2, HR, 3B, 5RBI, R; A. Valletta 0-0, BB, SB; M. Heath 1-2, Sac, R, RBI; M. Belcher 2-3, 3B, Sac, 2R, 3RBI, SB; K. Wetmore 0-0, BB, R

P&HCC pitchers: S. Anderson (W) 4IP, 5H, R, BB, 4K; J. Keatts IP, K

Game 2

P&HCC 16, Camp CC 0

CCC 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

P&HCC 0 0 10 6 X - 16 15 4

P&HCC hitters: M. Strickland 2-2, 2B, 2BB, 3R, SB; R. Wagner 1-3, 2B, Sac, R, 2RBI; B. Martz 0-1, BB, R; D. King 3-4, 2 2B, 3R, RBI; C. Garland 1-1, HR, RBI; L. Mills 1-1, 2B, RBI; M. Belcher 0-0, R; K. Wetmore 2-3, R, RBI; K. Hopkins 2-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI; J. Keatts 2-3, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, SB; S. McDaniel 1-4, R

P&HCC pitchers: M. Strickland (W) 5IP, 2H, BB, 6K