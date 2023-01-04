Area Scores: Bassett, Patrick County pick up hoops wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 72, Magna Vista 67

Jai Penn and David Smith each had 19 points to help the Patrick County boys basketball team to a 72-67 win over Magna Vista, in Ridgeway, on Tuesday.

Demontez Hill added 10 points for the Cougars. Penn also had 13 assists to finish with a double-double.

Javin Hairston led Magna Vista with 19 points. Simeon Moore added 13, TraQuan Hairston had 12, and Jaken Ford had 10.

Patrick County led 38-29 at the half, and the teams were tied, 50-50, heading into the fourth quarter.

“Our kids played their hearts out tonight,” PCHS coach Brian Chitwood said in an email to the Bulletin. “It was a hard-fought basketball game. We got out to a nine point lead at the half. Magna Vista battled back and tied it up at the end of the third on a stick-back at the buzzer.”

Both teams found success beyond the arc. The Cougars knocked down nine 3-pointers, and the Warriors hit seven. Smith and Ford had three 3s each to lead their respective teams.

“Our kids shot the ball well tonight and Jai Penn distributed the ball well, also,” Chitwood added. “We will go back to work and prepare for another good basketball team on Friday.”

Tuesday was Patrick County's first game since December 20.

The Warriors were coming off of a 73-72 loss to Floyd County on December 28, their only game over the holiday break.

Patrick County improves to 5-5 on the year, and 1-3 in PD play with the win. They’ll return home on Friday to take on Tunstall (10-1, 3-1) at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista (3-9, 0-4) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School (4-6, 2-2) for a PD game, on Friday, at 7 p.m.

PCHS 20 – 18 – 12 – 22 --- 72

MVHS 16 – 13 – 21 – 17 --- 67

PCHS: Penn 19; Nelson 6; Hill 10; Smith 19; Hagwood 6; Jessup 5; Stovall 7

MVHS: Moore 13; T. Hairston 12; Ford 10; Hall 5; J. Hairston 19; Stockton 8

3-pointers: PC 9 (Penn 1, Nelson 2, Hill 1, Smith 3, Hagwood 2); MV 7 (Moore 1, Ford 3, Hall 1, J. Hairston 2)

Bassett 75, Mecklenburg County 51

The Bassett boys basketball team returned from the holiday break with a 75-51 win over Mecklenburg County, on Tuesday, at Bassett High School.

The Bengals were coming off of a 1-1 week over the holiday break. Bassett lost to East Surry High School (N.C.), 73-62, on December 28, and bounced back with a 72-63 win over Rockingham County High School (N.C.) the next day in a Christmas tournament at RCHS.

With Tuesday’s win, the Bengals improve to 5-6 on the year, and 3-1 in Piedmont District play. They’ll return home on Friday to take on PD rival Martinsville, at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Martinsville 48, Halifax County 38

MaKayla Warren had 15 points and Fonshay Moyer added 10 to help the Martinsville girls basketball team to a 48-38 home win over Halifax County, on Tuesday.

Martinsville led 19-13 at the half.

Malaysha Claiborne and Shamya Hankins each had 14 points for Halifax.

Martinsville went 0-2 over the holiday break, falling to McMichael High School (N.C.) on December 23, 59-40, and dropping a game to Bassett, 37-36, on December 29.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-7 on the year, and 2-3 in Piedmont District play. They’ll return home on Friday to take on rival Bassett at 6 p.m.

HCHS 6 – 7 – 9 – 16 --- 38

MHS 12 – 7 – 17 – 12 --- 48

Martinsville: F. Moyer 10; J. Harris 3; M. Warren 15; M. Hylton 6; A. Torrence 2; Y. Moyer 8; R. Williams 4

Halifax: S. Mahecha-Diaz 2; O. Seamster 6; M. Claiborne 14; S. Hankins 14; J. Harlow 2

Bassett 49, Mecklenburg 34

The Bassett girls basketball team picked up a Piedmont District road win to start 2023, on Tuesday, defeating Mecklenburg County, 49-34.

Bassett went 1-1 in a tournament over the Christmas break, falling to host Rockingham County High School (N.C.) on December 28, 51-41, before bouncing back with a 37-36 win over Martinsville the next day.

The Bengals improve to 3-7 on the year, and 3-2 in PD play, with Tuesday’s win. They’ll take on Martinsville again on Friday, at Martinsville Middle School. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.