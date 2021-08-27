Area Scores: Bassett, Patrick County pick up volleyball wins Thursday night

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Liberty (Bedford) 0 (Thursday)

The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up its second win of the first week of the seaon with a 3-set victory at home over Liberty High School (Bedford) Thursday night, by scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-11.

Bassett was led by: Evan Parnell (15 assists, nine digs, one ace, three service points), Zoie Pace (16 assists, nine digs), Makayla Rumley (14 kills, 10 digs, six service points, two aces, seven blocks) and Nikki Finney (five kills, 15 service points, five aces, five digs).

The Bengals improve to 2-0 on the season. They'll go on the road for the first time on Monday to William Byrd to take on the Terriers at 7 p.m.

Patrick County 3, Dan River 0 (Thursday)

Patrick County High School picked up a non-district road win Thursday night with a 3-set victory over Dan River, by scores of 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.

The Cougars were led by: Lainie Hopkins (17 assists, six kills, eight digs, four aces),

Suzanne Gonzalez (11 kills, nine digs), and Samantha Harris (five kills, seven digs, two blocks, one ace).

PCHS improves to 2-1 on the year. The Cougars will go back on the road on Monday to North Carolina to take on North Stokes High School at 6 p.m.