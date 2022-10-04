Area Scores: Bassett, Patrick County volleyball wins PD contests

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Mecklenburg Co. 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-15)

The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District road win, 3-0, over Mecklenburg County, on Tuesday. The Bengals won by scores of 25-23, 25-11, 25-15.

BHS was led by: Annie Laine (11 kills, 5 digs, 4 service points, 1 ace), Zoie Pace (6 kills, 14 service points, 4 aces, 15 assists), Cierra Hagwood (6 kills), and Evan Parnell (5 service points, 2 aces, 3 assists, 6 digs).

Bassett improves to 11-4 on the year, and 7-2 in PD play. The Bengals will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Patrick County 3, G.W.-Danville 0 (25-5, 27-13, 25-7)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team defeated G.W.-Danville on Tuesday, in Stuart, 3-0. The Cougars won by scores of 25-5, 27-13, 25-7.

PCHS improves to 13-3 overall, 6-2 in Piedmont District play. They'll return home on Monday for a PD game against Tunstall at 7 p.m.