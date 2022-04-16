Area scores: Bassett relay team qualifies for states

The Bassett High School outdoor track team competed in the Northside Invitational at Northside High School last Saturday.

The Bengals had 26 season or career bests times or marks at the meet. The school's 4x100 meter relay team of Brendon Easley, Jamari Johnson, Sterling Jamison, Brayden Foley, ran a qualifying time of 44.96 to advance to the VHSL Class 3 State Outdoor Championships in June.

Both of the Bengals sprint medley relay teams set new school records. The girls sprint medley relay of Kamiya Hairston, Gracie Ratcliff, Brianna Taylor, and Alheli Ramos-Garcia finished fourth with a time of 2:14.95.

Full Bassett results from the meet are listed below.

Bassett High School Outdoor Track Results

April 9 at Northside High School

Girls 100 meter dash

5th - Brianna Taylor 13.58

8th - Gracie Ratcliff 13.91

26th - Kamiya Hairston 16.62

Girls 200 meter dash

3rd - Gracie Ratcliff 29.55

30th - Karle Shively 40.02

Girls 400 meter dash

10th - Brittany Cruz 1:17.11

21st - Karlee Shively 1:28.28

Girls 800 meter runs

3rd - Sienna Bailey 2:35.39

15th - Claire Howe 3:01.79

17th Lindsey Nichols 3:12.43

21st - Breanna Greer 4:28.09

Girls 1600 meter run

12th - Alheli Ramos-Garcia 6:34.75

Girls 100 meter hurdles

11th - Kamiya Hairston 24.22

Girls 800 meter sprint medley

4th - Bassett (Kamiya Hairston, Gracie Ratcliff, Brianna Taylor, Alheli Ramos-Garcia) 2:14.95

Girls discus

7th - Annie Laine 67-9

11th - Brianna Taylor 61-1

14th - Asjah Taylor 59-10

15th - Tatiana Hairston 57-5

22nd - Destinee Spencer 54-2

24th - Ja'Onna Baker 51-4

Shot put

5th - Brianna Taylor 24-3

11th - Destinee Spencer 22-3

12th - Asjah Taylor 22-0

14th - Annie Laine 21-11

17th - Tatiana Hairston 21-2

25th - Ja'Onna Baker 17-2

Boys 100 meter dash

13th - Simeon Walker-Muse 12.23

15th - Donald Patterson 12.27

30th - Isaiah Watkins 13.47

31st - Martevion Wilson 13.49

Boys 200 meter dash

5th - Jamari Johnson 25.07

6th - Kamierion Haith 25.44

9th - Sterling Jamison 25.95

10th - Simeon Walker-Muse 26.08

12th - Deonte Hairston 26.41

21st - Donald Patterson 27.55

22nd - Zycheus Hylton 27.62

27th - Isaiah Watkins 29.08

Boys 400 meter dash

2nd - Kylee Haith 57.97

10th - Oliver Lopez 1:04.04

12th - Jaylen Lide 1:04.74

Boys 800 meter dash

16th - Michael Foley 2:30.38

18th - Tyress Wiltz 2:34.75

Boys 1600 meter dash

16th - Michael Foley 5:26.31

Boys 110 meter hurdles

2nd - Brendon Easley 17.76

8th - Tyress Wiltz 22.23

Boys 300 meter hurdles

2nd - Brendon Easley 44.19

Boys 4x100 meter dash

2nd - Bassett (Sterling Jamison, Brendon Easley, Brayden Foley, Jamari Johnson), 44.96

Boys 800 meter sprint medley

2nd - Bassett (Deonte Hairston, Zycheus Hylton, Jaylen Lide, Kamierion Haith) 1:47.24

Boys high jump

3rd - Deonte Hairston 5-4

8th - Brayden Foley 4-10

Boys discus

3rd - Gabe Divers 101-5

5th - Ty Cline 93-10

11th - Kylee Haith 81-2

13th - Martevion Wilson 79-9

19th - Theodore Mills 73-11

26th - Keyonte Akeridge 62-1

Boys shot put

3rd - Gabe Divers 37-0.5

10th - Ty Cline 31-8

17th - Martevion Wilson 29-4

18th - Kylee Haith 29-3

21st - Theodore Mills 26-6.5

24th - Amari Johnson 23-5

26th - Keyonte Akeridge 22-1

OUTDOOR TRACK

Patrick County competes at Radford High School

The Patrick County outdoor track team competed in the All American Relays at Radford High School on Friday.

Full Cougar results are listed below:

All American Relays

Friday at Radford High School

Girls 100 meter dash

7th - Brylie Pike 14.39

8th - Lauren Worley 14.91

Girls 200 meter dash

5th - Brylie Pike 31.12

7th - Lauren Worley 31.35

Girls 400 meter dash

2nd - Irene Smith 1:07.35

4th - Skylar Stevens 1:10.39

6th - Alyssa Callahan 1:15.02

Girls 800 meter dash

4th - Sadie Martin 2:59.79

5th - Mackenzie Williams 3:02.71

8th - Alyssa Callahan 3:22.59

Girls 1600 meter run

5th - Sadie Martin 6:36.66

Girls 4x400 meter relay

2nd - PCHS (I. Smith, B. Pike, L. Worley, S. Stevens) 4:51.36

Girls 4x800 meter relay

1st - PCHS (I. Smith, S. Martin, S. Stevens, M. Williams) 11:38.81

Girls long jump

8th - Lauren Worley 12-02.50

Girls shot put

12th - Brandy Quesinberry 20-05.00

Girls discus

6th - Brandy Quesinberry 72-09

Boys 100 meter dash

14th - Jaheim Johnson 13.84

17th - Conner Goad - 14.08

Boys 200 meter dash

14th - Conner Goad - 29.18

Boys 400 meter dash

5th - Riley Brim 57.46

9th - Stephen Spencer 59.99

11th - Dylan Quesinberry 1:00.69

Boys 800 meter run

3rd - Moises Cisneros 2:18.28

8th - Nick Alley 2:47.70

9th - Mark Day - 2:56.82

Boys 1600 meter dash

8th - William Overby 5:41.37

9th - Brett Foley 5:53.20

Boys 4x400 meter relay

1st - PCHS (S. Spencer, D. Quesinberry, R. Brim, M. Cisneros) 3:55.97

Boys 4x800 meter relay

1st - PCHS (R. Brim, D. Quesinberry, W. Overby, M. Cisneros) 9:30.23

Boys long jump

6th - Riley Brim 17-05.50

Boys shot put

15th - Kyle Handy 29-11.00

21st - Nicholas Pell 24-07.00

22nd - Lucian Goad 20-08.00

Boys discus

10th - Jaheim Johnson 95-00

13th - Curtis Busick 89-11

23rd - Brandon Thornton 56-04.50

BASEBALL

Carlisle 18, Fishburne Military 0 (Fri.); Carlisle 13, Eastern Mennonite 0 (Thurs.)

The Carlisle baseball team finished the week with back-to-back big wins on Thursday and Friday. The Chiefs defeated Eastern Mennonite on Harrisonburg on Thursday, 13-0. They returned home on Friday and defeated Fishburne Military. 18-0.

Styles Geramita was 2-3 with a run and an RBI for the Chiefs in Thursday's win. Ian Martin was 2-4 with a run. Kale Richardson, who earlier this week signed his letter of intent to play baseball at King University in the fall, had a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Zach Craddock, Colby Cunningham, a Marymount University baseball commit, Jacob Simpson, and Cole Scarce scored two runs each.

Craddock threw a complete game no-hitter for Carlisle, with 12 strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

In Friday's game, Craddock scored three runs. Ian Martin added five runs scored and three RBIs. Colby Cunningham had two hits and three RBIs, and Colin Cunningham had two hits, four RBIs, and three runs scored.

Geramita picked up the win on the mound for Carlisle.

Carlisle improves to 5-6 with the two wins, and 4-1 in the region. The Chiefs will return home on Tuesday to take on Virginia Episcopal at 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

P&HCC 6, Surry CC 3; Surry CC 8, P&HCC 4 (Fri.)

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team split both ends of a doubleheader at Surry Community College on Friday, winning Game 1, 6-3, and falling in Game 2, 8-4.

Carlisle school graduate Nick Duncan picked up the win on the mound in Game 1, throwing four scoreless innings allowing five hits with five strikeouts.

The Pats were back at home on Saturday for a doubleheader against Louisburg. Results were too late for publication.

P&HCC (21-19, 12-12) will go back on the road on Thursday to Holly Springs, North Carolina for a doubleheader at Wake Tech CC beginning at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 22, Eastern Montgomery 3 (Thurs.)

The Patrick County softball team defeated Eastern Montgomery, 22-3, in a non-district game on Thursday in Stuart.

Brooke Meade threw two perfect innings for the win and Kursten Hylton pitched the final three innings for the Cougars. Lauren Fulcher, Abigail Epperson, Autumn Heath and McKenzie Holt had two hits each. Epperson added four RBIs. Samantha Harris, Tessa Haas and Madison Greer each had three RBIs.

The Cougars improve to 6-5 on the year. They'll next go on the road to Bassett High School for a Piedmont District game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunstall 8, Martinsville 0 (Thurs.)

The Martinsville boys soccer team dropped a road Piedmont District game on Thursday at Tunstall, 8-0.

The Bulldogs (1-6, 1-4) will go back on the road on Tuesday to Danville to take on G.W.-Danville at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tunstall 4, Martinsville 0 (Thurs.)

The Martinsville girls soccer team fell in a home Piedmont District game on Thursday, 4-0, to Tunstall.

The Bulldogs (1-5, 1-3) will return home on Tuesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 6 p.m.