Area Scores: Bassett softball hits four home runs, wins home opener

SOFTBALL

Bassett 12, Tunstall 7

Four home runs helped lead Bassett's softball team to a 12-7 win over Tunstall at home Friday night.

Bengals junior Jade Hylton was 4-4 at the plate with home runs in the first and second inning. Hylton, a UVa softball commit, scored three total runs in the win.

"We all hit good, I wouldn't just say it was me. It's not a one person thing, it was a team effort," Hylton said following the win. "I think we've got a talented lineup from 1-9, so I'm pretty confident in our bats this year."

Trinity Gilbert was 3-4 with a home run, three runs scored, and a stolen base. It was just the second home run of her career, after hitting her first in Monday's game at Patrick County. Ella Wall also had a home run. Zoie Pace was 2-3 with a double, walk, and two runs, and Emily Gilley was 3-4 with a double and two stolen bases.

"I thought we came out today early swinging the bat," said Bassett coach Bill Parks. "We put the ball in play, we worked on a short-compact stroke.

"It was a good day in a lot of ways. Not just the win but they made some progress on some things defensively and at the plate offensively."