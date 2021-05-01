Area Scores: Bassett softball hits four home runs, wins home opener

SOFTBALL
Bassett 12, Tunstall 7
Four home runs helped lead Bassett's softball team to a 12-7 win over Tunstall at home Friday night.
Bengals junior Jade Hylton was 4-4 at the plate with home runs in the first and second inning. Hylton, a UVa softball commit, scored three total runs in the win.
"We all hit good, I wouldn't just say it was me. It's not a one person thing, it was a team effort," Hylton said following the win. "I think we've got a talented lineup from 1-9, so I'm pretty confident in our bats this year."
Trinity Gilbert was 3-4 with a home run, three runs scored, and a stolen base. It was just the second home run of her career, after hitting her first in Monday's game at Patrick County. Ella Wall also had a home run. Zoie Pace was 2-3 with a double, walk, and two runs, and Emily Gilley was 3-4 with a double and two stolen bases.
"I thought we came out today early swinging the bat," said Bassett coach Bill Parks. "We put the ball in play, we worked on a short-compact stroke.
"It was a good day in a lot of ways. Not just the win but they made some progress on some things defensively and at the plate offensively."
The Bengals improve to 1-1 on the season. They'll return home on Tuesday for a game against Halifax County at 5 p.m.
THS 113 100 1 - 7
BHS 451 011 X - 12
Bassett (15 hits, 4HR): Jade Hylton 4-4, 2HR, 3R; Trinity Gilbert 3-4, HR, 3R, SB; Jenny Turner 0-2, 2R; Zoie Pace 2-3, 2B, BB, 2R; Camryn Martin 1-2, R; Emily Gilley 2B, 3-4, 2SB; Ella Wall 1-4, HR;
Emily Gilley - 7IP, 7ER, 3K, 2HBP
GIRLS SOCCER
Magna Vista 7, Halifax County 1
Morgan Smith scored four goals on seven shots on goal to lead Magna Vista to a season opening 7-1 win over Halifax County Friday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Kelsey Reece added two goals on two shots for the Warriors, and George Mason University women's soccer commit Brianna Bitz had one goal and two assists.
Magna Vista will take on Bassett next Friday at Smith River Sports Complex at 7 p.m.
Tunstall 4, Bassett 0
Bassett's girls soccer team dropped to 1-1 on the year with a 4-0 road loss to Tunstall Friday night.
Aliviah Fulcher had 15 saves in goal for the Bengals.
Bassett will play its home opener on Tuesday against Patrick County at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Magna Vista 9, Halifax County 0
Seven different players scored goals for Magna Vista in a 9-0 road rout of Halifax County Friday night.
Caleb Jenkins and Ian Betton scored two goals each to lead the Warriors. Isaiah Wade, Wil Gardner, Caden Knight, Brandon Hall, and Emanuel Perez also scored for MVHS, and DaiZawn Giggetts had two saves in the shutout.
Magna Vista (1-0) will play its home opener on Tuesday against G.W.-Danville at Smith River Sports Complex at 5:30 p.m.
Bassett 3, Tunstall 2
Nathan Morrison had two goals, including the game-winner for Bassett in a 3-2 win over Tunstall Friday night at Bassett High School.
Morrison opened the scoring in the 16th minute. With the scored tied 2-2, the Bengal put in a penalty kick in the 43rd minute for the win.
Morrison also assisted on Bassett's other goal, scored by Daniel Devivo in the 28th minute.
Tunstall scored back-to-back goals while down 2-0, the first coming just two minutes before the half, and the second 20 seconds into the second.
Bassett (2-0) will play Patrick County at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Tunstall 13, Bassett 7
All nine of Bassett's starters had a hit during Friday's home game against Tunstall, but eight defensive errors helped Tunstall ultimately take the victory, 13-7.
Cade Varner and Jacob Ryan had two hits and one run each to lead the Bengals. Ryan added an RBI and a walk. Bryson Brown had a hit and two RBIs.
Bassett (0-2) will return home on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game against Halifax County.
THS 040 422 1 - 13 8 3
BHS 101 221 0 - 7 11 8
Bassett: C. Varner 2-5, R; C. Compton 1-4, R, BB; H. Whitlow 1-4, RBI, BB; T. Barnes 1-2, R, RBI, 2BB; D. Fisher 1-3, R, RBI, BB; J. Gilbert 1-4, R; D. Pendleton 1-4, R, RBI; B. Brown 1-3, 2RBI; J. Ryan 2-3, R, RBI, BB
D. Fisher 3.1IP, 4H, 7R, 3ER, 3BB, 3K; J. Gilber 0.0IP, ER, 2BB; C.Varner 3.2IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, 4BB, K
Tunstall: L. Jones 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, 3BB; D. Young 2-4, R, 2RBI; E. Byrd 1-5, R; H. Yeatts 1-4, R, 2RBI, BB; C. Moore 0-3, R, RBI, BB; R. Ladd 1-2, R, RBI, 3BB; C. DeVivi 104, R, 2RBI; C. Richardson 1-1, 2R, BB
H. Yeatts 5IP, 11H, 6R, 5ER, BB, 3K; E. Byrd 0.0IP, ER, 4BB; C. Moore 2IP, BB, 5K
Halifax 11, Magna Vista 5
Magna Vista's baseball team dropped their season opener on the road Friday, falling to Halifax County 11-5.
Kyle Ramsey and Hunter Powell led the Warriors with two hits each. Powell added two RBIs and a run, and Ramsey also had an RBI and a walk.
The Warriors (0-1) will play their home opener on Friday against Tunstall. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Magna Vista 5, G.W.-Danville 4
Magna Vista's girls tennis team picked up their first win of the season with a 5-4 victory over G.W.-Danville in Ridgeway Friday.
The Warriors will return home on Wednesday for a match against Halifax County at 4:30 p.m.
Full results of Friday's match are listed below.
Singles
Ella Payne (GWHS) def. Catherine Maxwell (MVHS) 8-6
Summer Stone (MVHS) def. Sadie Gunn (GWHS) 8-3
Kylie Slaughter (MVHS) def. Natalie Harris (GWHS) 9-7
Brianna Tatum (MVHS) def. Kristan Ramirez (GWHS) 8-1
Kyra Alexander (GWHS) def. Olivia Kendall (MVHS) 8-6
Akierra Childress (GWHS) def. Grace Gongora (MVHS) 8-2
Doubles
Maxwell/Stone (MVHS) def. Harris/Payne (GWHS) 8-6
Slaughter/Tatum (MVHS) def. Gunn/Ramirez (GWHS) 8-6
Childress/Alexander (GWHS) def. Kendall/Gongora (MVHS) 8-6
Halifax 7, Bassett 3 (Thursday)
Bassett's girls tennis team fell to 3-1 on the year with a 7-3 loss to Halifax County at home Thursday.
Bassett will next go on the road on Monday to G.W.-Danville. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Full results from Thursday's match are listed below.
Singles
Megan Scott (BHS) def. Rose Anna Ruotolo-Sarnataro (HCHS) 6-4, 6-3
Amanda Duffer (HCHS) def. Izzy Humble (BHS) 6-2, 7-5
Ellie Hall (HCHS) def. McKenzie Lippencott (BHS) 6-2, 6-0
Lara Hall (BHS) def. Maelyn Edward (HCHS) 6-4, 3-6, 10-7
Blair Cole (HCHS) def. Emily Vaught (BHS) 2-6, 7-5, 10-5
Alyssa Heddings (HCHS) def. MaKayla Dillon (BHS) 8-4
Victoria Montes-Bradley (HCHS) def. Taylor Reed (BHS) 8-3
Sam Shough (BHS) def. Francesca Patenza (BHS) 8-3
Doubles
Ruotolo-Sarnataro/Duffer (HCHS) def. Scott/Hall (BHS) 8-3
Hall/Edwards (HCHS) def. Humble/Lippencott (BHS) 8-6
Cole/Heddings (HCHS) def. Vaught/Eanes (BHS) 8-2