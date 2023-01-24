Area scores: Bassett sweeps Patrick County; Magna Vista, Martinsville fall in PD play

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bassett 73, Patrick County 60

The Bassett High School boys basketball team returned to the win column on Tuesday with a 73-60 home win over Patrick County High School.

Ja'Ricous Hairston led Bassett with 24 points. Jacob Gilbert added 13 and Isaiah Perkins had 11.

Jai Penn led all scorers with 28 points for the Cougars. Peyton Stovall added 12.

Bassett improves to 11-7 on the year, and 8-2 in Piedmont District play. The Bengals will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. district game.

PCHS snaps a three game winning streak with the loss. The Cougars (9-9, 3-6) will return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

PCHS 9 - 15 - 18 - 18 --- 60

BHS 18 - 16 - 25 - 14 --- 73

PCHS: J. Penn 28; M. Nelson 7; T. Wimbush 3; D. Hill 1; D. Smith 7; J. Hagwood 2; P. Stovall 12

BHS: S. Coca-Lobo 7; L. Harbour 4; E. Stokes 9; C. Payne 5; J. Gilbert 13; I. Perkins 11; J. Hairston 24

G.W.-Danville 66, Martinsville 38

The Martinsville High School boys basketball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Tuesday, falling to G.W.-Danville, 66-38.

Rayshawn Dickerson led Martinsville with a game-high 15 points. Ray Preston added eight, and Emarius Tinsley had seven for the Bulldogs.

Casyn Lewis and Kevin Ellison led G.W. (12-6, 6-3) with 13 points apiece, while Anthony Brawner had nine.

Martinsville (7-9, 3-7) will return home on Friday to take on Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.

Tunstall 63, Magna Vista 58

The Magna Vista boys basketball team fell in a close contest at Tunstall High School on Tuesday, losing to the Trojans, 63-58.

Tunstall (17-1, 9-1) stays atop the Piedmont District standings with the win.

The Warriors (4-13, 1-8) will go back on the road on Friday to Patrick County High School for a 7 p.m. game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bassett 49, Patrick County 34

The Bassett High School girls basketball team held Patrick County to 12 second half points in a 49-34 win, on Tuesday, in Stuart.

The Bengals led 24-22 at the half.

Aniya Penn led PCHS with 17 points and eight rebounds. Kimora Wimbush added seven points and eight rebounds, and Missy Hazard had four points, five rebounds, five steals, and five assists.

"Hats off to Bassett, they have played harder than any team we have faced this year both of the times we played them," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email to the Bulletin. "Tonight they were rewarded for their effort. They were simply the better team tonight."

The win is the third in a row for Bassett, which improves to 8-9 on the year and 5-4 in Piedmont District play. The Bengals will next come home on Friday for a 7 p.m. district game against Mecklenburg County.

The Cougars (10-8, 6-3) will next travel to Magna Vista on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

BHS 17 - 7 - 10 - 15 --- 49

PCHS 8 - 14 - 7 - 5 --- 34