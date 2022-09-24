Area Scores: Bassett volleyball bests Magna Vista in rivalry match

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Magna Vista 1 (13-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22)

In a rivalry battle in Bassett, the Bassett High School volleyball team bounced back from an early hole to take a 3-1 win over Magna Vista, . The Bengals won by scores of 13-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.

Bassett was led by: Annie Laine (19 kills, 1 block, 4 service points, 1 ace), Saylor Robertson (8 kills, 16 service points, 5 aces), Cierra Hagwood (7 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs), Zoie Pace (6 service points, 3 aces, 1 block, 6 digs, 32 assists), and Evan Parnell (6 service points, 1 ace, 12 digs).

With the win, the Bengals improve to 8-4 overall, and 5-2 in Piedmont District play. They'll come home on Tuesday to face Patrick County at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista (8-7, 3-4) will go back on the road on Tuesday for a district contest against Halifax County at 7 p.m.

Martinsville 3, G.W.-Danville 0 (25-18 25-6 25-17)

The Martinsville High School volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District road win, on Thursday, defeating G.W.-Danville, 3-0. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-18 25-6 25-17.

Martinsville was led by: Ashlynn Patten (7 aces, 16 assists, 10 digs), Sanyia Mobley (2 aces, 7 kills), Trenati Hairston (2 aces, 4 kills), Nayti Patel (5 aces, 11 digs), Yoshi Moyer (3 kills, 4 blocks), and Makayla Warren (5 blocks).

The Bulldogs (3-8, 1-5) will return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

Patrick County 3, Halifax County 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-23)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team picked up a win in South Boston, on Thursday, defeating Halifax County High School, 3-0. The Cougars won by scores of 25-21, 25-13, 25-23.

PCHS was led by: Lilly Hazelwood (7 kills), Samantha Harris (7 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces), Kaylee Towler (8 aces, 5 digs, 3 kills), and Lilly Byers (32 assists, 3 aces).

The Cougars improve to 11-2 on the year, and 5-1 in the Piedmont District. They'll next travel to Bassett High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.