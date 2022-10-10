Area Scores: Bassett volleyball defeats Martinsville; Patrick County falls to Tunstall

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Martinsville 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-10)

The Bassett High School volleyball team defeated Martinsville High School, on Monday, at Martinsville Middle School, 3-0. The Bengals won by scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-10.

Bassett was led by: Cierra Hagwood (9 kills), Anne Laine (11 kills), Zoie Pace (6 kills, 17 service points, 16 assists), Grace Naff (12 service points), and Lani Craig (8 service points).

The Bengals improve to 13-4 overall, and 7-2 in Piedmont District play. They'll travel to Halifax County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. district game.

Martinsville (3-13, 1-9) will return home on Thursday to take on Patrick County High School, at 7 p.m.

Tunstall 3, Patrick County 0 (25-17, 25-21, 26-24)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team lost to Tunstall in straight sets, on Monday, in Stuart, 3-0. The Trojans won by scores of 25-17, 25-21, 26-24.

PCHS was led by: Samantha Harris (12 kills, 9 digs, and 5 aces), Journey Moore (16 digs and 2 assists), and Lilly Byers (21 assists and 2 aces).

The Cougars fall to 13-4 on the year, and 6-3 in Piedmont District play. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

The JV Lady Cougars fell in two sets to Tunstall, 25-17, 25-21.