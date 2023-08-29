VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Staunton River 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-18) (Monday)

The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up its first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Staunton River on Monday at BHS. Bassett won by scores of 25-17, 25-22, 25-18.

The Bengals were led by: Annie Laine (10 kills, 12 points, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Zoie Pace (14 assists, 14 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 9 digs), and Kaylyn Graham (8 points, 2 aces, 15 digs).

Bassett (1-2) will next travel to Dan River on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game. The Bengals will again travel to James Rivers on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

Gretna 3, Magna Vista 1 (25-15, 25-23,22-25, 25-19)

The Magna Vista volleyball team dropped a non-district home game on Monday, falling to Gretna High School, 3-1. Gretna won by scores of 25-15, 25-23,22-25, 25-19.

The Warriors will next travel to Halifax County High School on Thursday to open Piedmont District play. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

North Stokes 3, Patrick County 2 (25-12, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9) (Monday)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team fell to North Stokes in five sets on Monday in North Carolina. NSHS won by scores of 25-12, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9.

PCHS was led by: Jayden Callahan (15 kills, 5 aces), Camille Gonzalez (21 assists, 8 digs), Journey Moore (36 digs), Madi Heath (6 kills, 12 digs), Marissa Bentley (5 kills) and Lilly Hazelwood (5 kills).

The Cougars (2-2) will next travel to Dan River High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.