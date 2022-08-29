Area Scores: Bassett volleyball picks up win; PD golf scores

GOLF

Halifax bests Magna Vista by one stroke for PD win

On a day of some of the lowest scores of the season, Halifax County was one stroke better to win Monday's Piedmont District regular season match at Beaver Creek Golf Club in Collinsville.

Halifax shot 290 as a team, besting Magna Vista by one stroke to come away with the team win. Patrick County shot 298 as a team to take third.

Magna Vista's Logan Williams was the overall medalist, shooting 68 on the day.

Monday's match was hosted by Bassett High School.

Full results from Monday's match are listed below.

Patrick County will host the next PD regular season match on Tuesday at Olde Mill Golf Club.

Piedmont District Regular Season Match No. 6

Monday at Beaver Creek Golf Club

Collinsville

1st - Halifax County (290)

- J.D. Cunningham 71

- Lukas Newton 71

- Jack Morgan 72

- Will Long 76

- Joe Roberts 86

- Alex Payne 79

2nd - Magna Vista (291)

- Patrick McCrickard 72

- Logan Williams 68

- Luke Gardner 75

- Jaken Ford 76

- Lailei Minter 83

- Kolin Kovack 87

3rd - Patrick County (298)

- Jordan Harris 75

- Chance Corns 79

- Jalen Hagwood 74

- Wesley Roberson 70

- Kylee Joyce 81

- Lauren Worley 86

4th - Mecklenburg (310)

- Taylor Seamans 79

- Jackson Allgood 81

- Cameron Shriver 73

- Barrett Digh 83

- Gage Jones 83

- Ellett Love 77

5th - G.W.-Danville (349)

- Ella Payne 77

- Sadie Gunn 76

- Dylan Gluhareff 83

- Maggie Weller 113

6th - Bassett (359)

- Camden Bryant 78

- Tate Jones 79

- Ryder Hutchens 93

- Hayden Robertson 109

7th - Tunstall (380)

- Jordan Powell 82

- Tesla Vargas 99

- Jackson Jones 101

- Shaffer Boles 99

- Cole Abercrombie 100

8th - Martinsville (414)

- Caleb Joyce 96

- Abby Haskew 107

- Tyler Carr 107

- Conner Worthington 104

- NyQuis Bradley 122

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Chatham 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17)

The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a non-district home win over Chatham, on Monday, 3-0, by scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-17.

The Bengals were led by: Annie Laine (17 kills, 3 blocks), Cierra Hagwood (11 kills), Zoie Pace (2 kills, 5 digs, 15 service points, 33 assists, 5 aces), Evan Parnell (10 digs, 14 service points, 4 aces), and Summer Shelton (14 digs).

Bassett (1-1) will next play its first Piedmont District game at Patrick County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.