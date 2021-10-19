Area Scores: Bassett wins PD volleyball regular season title

The Bassett High School volleyball team won the Piedmont District regular season championship with a 3-0 win over Magna Vista at BHS Tuesday night.
The Bengals won by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.
Makayla Rumley led the Bengals with 23 kills and 13 digs, and added six blocks and seven service points. Zoie Pace had a team-high 28 assists, with 11 digs, four kills, two aces, five service points, and a block. Annie Laine had nine kills, six digs, six blocks, and 10 service points. Evan Parnell had eight service points, two aces, nine digs, and two assists, and Saylor Robertson had 10 service points and four aces.
Magna Vista was led by: Carlee Ashworth (five kills, four digs, one block), Morgan Smith (17 kills, 14 digs), Summer Stone (27 assists, six points, two aces), Danielle Draper (21 digs), and Emma Hankins (two points, one ace, five kills, three blocks).
Bassett finishes the regular season 16-2 overall, 11-1 in the Piedmont District. They'll get a bye in the first round of the PD tournament, which begins on Thursday.
Magna Vista finishes the year 14-3, 10-2 in the Piedmont District. They'll open the PD tournament as the No. 2 seed, and take on G.W.-Danville on Thursday in the first round.
VOLLEYBALL
Martinsville 3, G.W.-Danville 1
The Martinsville volleyball team finished the regular season with a 3-1 win at G.W.-Danville Tuesday night. The Bulldogs won by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14.
Martinsville was led by: Ashlynn Patten (eight aces, five kills, 19 assists), Natalie Laprade (nine aces, 10 kills), Nayti Patel (five digs), Makayla Warren (three aces, two kills), and Trenati Hairston (five kills).
The Bulldogs improve to 3-11 on the year, 2-9 in the PD. They'll open play in the Piedmont District on Thursday, with an opponent to be determined.
Patrick County 3, Halifax County 0
The Patrick County volleyball team picked up a straight sets win over Halifax County on senior night in Stuart Tuesday night. The Cougars won by scores of 25-23, 25-9, 25-15.
Lainie Hopkins had 30 assists, 10 digs and two aces for PCHS. Suzanne Gonzalez had 20 kills, four aces, and five digs. Kaitlyn Johnson had 18 digs, four assists, and three aces, and Samantha Harris had seven kills, one block, and one ace.
The Cougars will play Halifax again on Thursday at PCHS in the first round of the Piedmont District tournament. Game time will be announced later.
MEN'S SOCCER
Louisburg 2, P&HCC 1
The Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team dropped a second straight game with a 2-1 loss at Louisburg College Tuesday.
Joao Caetano scored the lone goal for the Pats in the final minutes.
The Pats fall to 6-5 overall, 6-2 in Region X. They'll finish the regular season on Monday at USC Union. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. They'll begin play in the Region X tournament on October 27 against Wake Tech at Smith River Sports Complex. Game time is to be determined.