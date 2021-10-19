Area Scores: Bassett wins PD volleyball regular season title

The Bassett High School volleyball team won the Piedmont District regular season championship with a 3-0 win over Magna Vista at BHS Tuesday night.

The Bengals won by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.

Makayla Rumley led the Bengals with 23 kills and 13 digs, and added six blocks and seven service points. Zoie Pace had a team-high 28 assists, with 11 digs, four kills, two aces, five service points, and a block. Annie Laine had nine kills, six digs, six blocks, and 10 service points. Evan Parnell had eight service points, two aces, nine digs, and two assists, and Saylor Robertson had 10 service points and four aces.

Magna Vista was led by: Carlee Ashworth (five kills, four digs, one block), Morgan Smith (17 kills, 14 digs), Summer Stone (27 assists, six points, two aces), Danielle Draper (21 digs), and Emma Hankins (two points, one ace, five kills, three blocks).

Bassett finishes the regular season 16-2 overall, 11-1 in the Piedmont District. They'll get a bye in the first round of the PD tournament, which begins on Thursday.

Magna Vista finishes the year 14-3, 10-2 in the Piedmont District. They'll open the PD tournament as the No. 2 seed, and take on G.W.-Danville on Thursday in the first round.

