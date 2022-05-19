Area Scores: Big second half helps Bassett boys soccer to PD quarterfinals win

Piedmont District Boys Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

Bassett 7, Patrick County 3

The Bassett boys soccer team scored five goals in the second half of Wednesday's game on the way to a 7-3 win over Patrick County in the quarterfinals of the Piedmont District quarterfinals.

Casey Ferguson had three goals to lead the Bengals, who were playing at their home stadium.

Bassett trailed 3-2 at the half. Ferguson scored in stoppage time of the first half to cut Patrick County's lead to one going into the break.

Sam Aboytes, Jayvion Leftwich, Ethan Zangari, and Kam Haith each had one goal for the Bengals. Nathan Morrison had three assists, and Ben Huffman and Hector Maya each had one.

Alex Hernandez had six saves in goal for Bassett.

With the win, Bassett (11-4-2) moves on to face Tunstall in the PD tournament semifinals. The No. 2 Bengals and the No. 3 Trojans will face off on Friday at 8 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex.

Patrick County (3-15) will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 2C tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

Tunstall 4, Martinsville 1

The Martinsville boys soccer team was eliminated from the Piedmont District Tournament with a 4-1 loss to Tunstall on Wednesday in the tournament quarterfinals.

The game was played at Smith River Sports Complex.

Izayveous Martin had the lone goal for Martinsville. Ludwin Lopez Chavez and Tyler Carr combined for 16 saves for the Bulldogs.

Brandon Hill and Noah Mills had two goals each for Tunstall, and Jadon Hawker had two assists.

The Bulldogs (3-13) will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 2C tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

Piedmont District Girls Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

Bassett 6, Patrick County 2

The Bassett girls soccer team moved on to the Piedmont District Tournament semifinals with a quarterfinals win over Patrick County, 6-2, on Wednesday at BHS.

With the win, the Bengals (6-9-1), the No. 4 seed, will take on No. 1 Magna Vista on Friday at 6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex.

The Cougars (3-13) will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 2C tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

Tunstall 3, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville girls soccer team was eliminated from the Piedmont District Tournament with a 3-0 loss to Tunstall on Wednesday in the tournament quarterfinals.

The game was played at Smith River Sports Complex.

Sofia Miller had two goals for the Trojans, and Emma Dowdy had the other. Valeria Ramirez had two assists for Tunstall.

The Bulldogs (3-14) will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 2C tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

Tunstall (8-9-1), the No. 3 seed, will play the other PD tournament semifinal on Friday at 8 p.m. at SRSC.

Piedmont District Softball Tournament Semifinals

Halifax County 17, Magna Vista 3

The Magna Vista softball team was eliminated from the Piedmont District Tournament with a loss to Halifax County, 17-3, on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.

The game was played at Tunstall High School.

The Warriors (8-13) will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 3D tournament, scheduled to begin next week.