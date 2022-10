Area Scores: Carlisle soccer gets homecoming win

BOYS SOCCER

Carlisle 2, Southwest Virginia Academy 1

The Carlisle School boys soccer team picked up a homecoming victory on Friday over Southwest Virginia Academy, 2-1.

Carlisle (2-6) went on the road on Saturday to Hargrave Military Academy. Results were too late for publication. The Chiefs will next travel to Lynchburg on Tuesday for a game against Virginia Episcopal School. Game time has not been announced.

VOLLEYBALL

Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-17)

The Magna Vista High School volleyball team defeated Martinsville, 3-0, on Thursday at Martinsville Middle School.

The Warriors were led by: Mykaela Dillard (5 points, 10 aces, 9 digs, 7 kills), Summer Stone (21 assists, 2 aces), Sasha Dukes (5 kills, 1 block), Laiken Barnes (15 digs, 4 aces) and Aly Cuthbertson (4 kills).

Magna Vista (11-8, 6-5) will next travel to Patrick County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Martinsville (3-11, 1-8) will return home on Monday to take on Bassett High School at 7 p.m.