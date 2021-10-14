Area Scores: Doughton wins WCA Invitational

MEN’S SOCCER

P&HCC wins road contest

The last time the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team played was on September 29, a 1-0 home win over Cape Fear.

On Wednesday, the Pats had a rematch against CFCC, and again came away with a win, 3-0, in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Vinicius Da Cruz, Enrico Onzi, and Carlos Trott scored for P&HCC. Onzi’s goal came on a penalty kick.

Tim Paulet had five saves in goal for the Pats.

The win helps P&HCC remain unbeaten in Region X. The Pats improve to 6-3 on the year, and 6-0 in the conference. They’ll go back on the road on Saturday to Raleigh, North Carolina for a 7 p.m. game at Wake Tech Community College.

CROSS COUNTRY

Doughton wins WCA Invite

Carlisle junior Piper Doughton picked up another race win on Tuesday. Doughton ran 22:35 in the 5K to win the Westover Christian Academy Invitational in Danville.

The race featured five teams in all.