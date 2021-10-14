 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Doughton wins WCA Invitational
Area Scores: Doughton wins WCA Invitational

MEN’S SOCCER

P&HCC wins road contest

The last time the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team played was on September 29, a 1-0 home win over Cape Fear.

On Wednesday, the Pats had a rematch against CFCC, and again came away with a win, 3-0, in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Vinicius Da Cruz, Enrico Onzi, and Carlos Trott scored for P&HCC. Onzi’s goal came on a penalty kick.

Tim Paulet had five saves in goal for the Pats.

The win helps P&HCC remain unbeaten in Region X. The Pats improve to 6-3 on the year, and 6-0 in the conference. They’ll go back on the road on Saturday to Raleigh, North Carolina for a 7 p.m. game at Wake Tech Community College.

CROSS COUNTRY

Doughton wins WCA Invite

Carlisle junior Piper Doughton picked up another race win on Tuesday. Doughton ran 22:35 in the 5K to win the Westover Christian Academy Invitational in Danville.

The race featured five teams in all.

Doughton and the Chiefs will compete this weekend in the Smith River Classic at Smith River Sports Complex. High school races are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

— Bulletin Staff Report

