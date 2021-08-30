Area Scores for August 30

VOLLEYBALL: Magna Vista 3 Morehead 0

The Magna Vista High School volleyball team won its home opener on Monday, 3-0 over Morehead (N.C.), by scores of 25-8, 25-15, 25-22.

The Warriors were led by: Morgan Smith (16 kills, 16 digs), Emma Hankins (four aces, 12 kills, three blocks), Danielle Draper (17 digs), and Summer Stone (28 assists).

Magna Vista improves to 2-0 on the year with the win.

The Warriors will return home on Wednesday to take on Chatham High School at 7 p.m. It will be the second time facing the Cavaliers. Magna Vista won the first meeting 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-15) in the season opener last week.

GOLF

Halifax win PD match Monday

Halifax County High School won Monday's Piedmont District regular season match at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.

It was the fifth PD regular season match of the season.

Magna Vista finished second, shooting 316 as a team. Bassett was third, shooting 328.

Halifax's J.D. Cunningham and Lucas Newton tied as overall medalists, both shooting 73 on the day. Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard was second, shooting 74.