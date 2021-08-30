Area Scores for August 30

VOLLEYBALL: Magna Vista 3 Morehead 0
The Magna Vista High School volleyball team won its home opener on Monday, 3-0 over Morehead (N.C.), by scores of 25-8, 25-15, 25-22.
The Warriors were led by: Morgan Smith (16 kills, 16 digs), Emma Hankins (four aces, 12 kills, three blocks), Danielle Draper (17 digs), and Summer Stone (28 assists).
Magna Vista improves to 2-0 on the year with the win.
The Warriors will return home on Wednesday to take on Chatham High School at 7 p.m. It will be the second time facing the Cavaliers. Magna Vista won the first meeting 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-15) in the season opener last week.
GOLF
Halifax win PD match Monday
Halifax County High School won Monday's Piedmont District regular season match at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.
It was the fifth PD regular season match of the season.
Magna Vista finished second, shooting 316 as a team. Bassett was third, shooting 328.
Halifax's J.D. Cunningham and Lucas Newton tied as overall medalists, both shooting 73 on the day. Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard was second, shooting 74.
Full results from Monday match are listed below:
1st - Halifax - 309
- J.D. Cunningham 73
- Lucas Newton 73
- Will Long 79
- Jack Morgan 84
- Hayden Platzke 87
2nd - Magna Vista - 316
- Patrick McCrickard 74
- Logan Williams 76
- Jaheim Hairston 83
- Mason Newman 83
- Jaken Ford 86
- Luke Gardner 87
3rd - Bassett - 328
- Austin Ray 79
- Sydney Witcher 81
- Camden Bryant 83
- Cole Byrd 85
- Troy Carter 86
4th - Patrick County -335
- Jalen Hagwood 75
- Chance Corns 83
- Lauren Worley 88
- Jordan Harris 89
- Tucker Swails 90
- Kylee Joyce 93