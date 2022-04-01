Area Scores for Friday, April 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, Martinsville 0

Morgan Smith scored a hat trick to lead Magna Vista's girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Martinsville at Martinsville High School Friday night.

Camille Underwood added two goals and three assists for the Warriors in the win. Ava Walker had two goals and two assists, and Shanyah Spencer also had a goal. Alondra Vera had two assists and goalie Xitllali Mena had her second shutout in a row.

Magna Vista (3-1, 2-0) will return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Monday for a 7 p.m. game against Northside.

Martinsville (0-3, 0-1) will next play a home game against Halifax County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 4, Martinsville 1

Magna Vista scored four unanswered goals to defeat Martinsville, 4-1, Friday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Four different Warriors scored in Friday's win. Eduardo Perez-Sandoval struck first with 5:20 left in the first half to tie the score at 1-1. Martinsville put up the first point with 6:20 left in the first on a goal by Andy Garcia.

The two teams went into the half with the score tied.

DaiZhawn Giggetts broke the tie with a goal in the 16th minute of the second half. Gustavo Vera-Carrillo and Brandon Hall both scored in the second half to extend the Warriors lead.

Nik Bokman had two assists for MVHS. Jaxon Britton and Ian Betton also had assists in the win.

Ludwin Lopez-Chavez had nine saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Magna Vista (3-1, 3-0) will go on the road for a non-district contest at Northside on Monday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (0-4, 0-2) will travel to Halifax County for a Piedmont District contest on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 14, Martinsville 3 (5 innings)

An 8-run fourth inning helped Magna Vista to a come-from-behind 14-3 win over Martinsville Friday in Ridgeway.

Martinsville scored one run in the top of the first, but the Warriors answered with one of their own to tie the score in the bottom of the inning.

Magna Vista went on to plate four more in the second and one in the third.

Landen Moore led the Warriors with three hits, and Luke Haynes had three RBIs. James Martin and Austin Gammons had two RBIs each.

Gammons pitched three innings for Magna Vista and struck out eight Bulldogs.

Jaylan Long led Martinsville with three hits. He also pitched 3.2 innings and had eight strikeouts on the mound. Tristan Richardson had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Magna Vista (3-4, 1-1) will travel to Gretna on Monday for a non-district game beginning at 5 p.m.

Martinsville (0-6, 0-2) will return home to Hooker Field on Monday for a 5 p.m. non-district game against Floyd County.

Halifax County 5, Patrick County 4 (8 innings)

Patrick County fell to Halifax County, 5-4, in extra innings Friday in Stuart.

Jai Penn threw a gem for the Cougars on the mound, going six innings and scattering two runs on four hits, 11 strikeouts, and no walks.

Mason Hatcher pitched five innings for Halifax, giving up two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

The Cougars will be back at home on Monday for a 5 p.m. non-district game against vs Eastern Montgomery.

SOFTBALL

Carroll County 9, Bassett 2

The Bassett softball team dropped a non-district contest against Carroll County Friday night, 9-2, at Bassett High School.

The Bengals (3-2) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game against Tunstall at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Staunton River 5, Bassett 4

The Bassett boys tennis team fell in a non-district match against Staunton River, 5-4, Friday in Moneta.

The Bengals (1-5) will go back on the road on Monday for a Piedmont District match at Magna Vista beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Alleghany 9, Martinsville 0; Alleghany 9, Martinsville 0

Martinsville's boys tennis team fell in both ends of a doubleheader against Alleghany, 9-0 and 9-0, Friday at MHS.

Martinsville will return home on Monday for a Piedmont District match against Halifax County beginning at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Halifax County 2, Patrick County 1

The Patrick County boys soccer team fell to Halifax County, 2-1, in a Piedmont District contest Friday in Stuart.

The Cougars (0-4, 0-2) will return home on Tuesday for another PD game against G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

