Area scores for Friday, April 29

Baseball

Carlisle 8, Covenant 7

The Carlisle baseball team came back from an early 3-run deficit to defeat Covenant 8-7 on Friday in Martinsville.

After allowing four runs in the top of the second, the Chiefs trailed 5-2 heading into the bottom half of the inning. Carlisle scored two runs in each of the third, fifth, and sixth innings, and held Covenant scoreless in the final three frames.

Colin Cunningham threw 3.2 perfect innings for the Chiefs in relief, striking out 10.

Bryson Brady was 2-3 at the plate with a double, three runs scored, and an RBI. Colby Cunningham was 2-4 with two runs scored. Kale Richardson was 2-2 with a triple, a walk, two runs, and two RBIs, and Colin Cunningham was 2-3 with an RBI.

The Chiefs snap a 3-game losing streak with the win. Carlisle (7-9-1, 6-1-1) will travel to Chatham on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game against Hargrave Military Academy.

Covenant 141 100 0 - 7

Carlisle 112 022 X - 8

Carlisle: Zach Craddock 0-1, BB; Bryson Brady 2-3, 2B, HBP, 3R, RBI, SB; Colby Cunningham 2-4, 2R; Kale Richardson 2-2, 3B, BB, 2R, 2RBI; Terrance Hairston 0-1, 2BB, R, SB; Conner Plaster 1-3, BB, 2RBI; Colin Cunningham 2-3, RBI

Pitching: Styles Geramita 3.1IP, 8H, 7R, 1ER, BB, 3K; Colin Cunningham (W) 3.2IP, 10K

Halifax County 25, Martinsville 0

The Halifax County baseball team picked up a 25-0 win over Martinsville Friday at Hooker Field.

Martinsville (1-10, 0-5) will travel to Roanoke on Monday for a non-district game against William Fleming at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Halifax County 2, Martinsville 1

Martinsville's boys soccer team fell to Halifax County at home on Friday night, 2-1.

Martinsville (1-9, 1-8) will travel to Appomattox County for a non-district game on Monday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Halifax County 8, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville girls soccer team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Friday at Halifax County, 8-0.

Martinsville (2-9, 2-7) will return home on Monday to take on Appomattox County in a non-district game at 7:15 p.m.