Area Scores for Friday, December 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

William Byrd 47, Bassett 40

A late-game comeback attempt by Bassett came up short in a 47-40 loss to William Byrd, on Friday, at Bassett High School.

The Bengals led, 6-3, at the end of the first quarter, but the Terriers battled back in the second to go up, 22-12, at the half.

Bassett cut WB's lead to three late in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer as the Terriers ran away with the win.

Gracie Ratcliff led the Bengals with 15 points. Egypt Phillips and Ja'Nashia Gravely added 10 each.

Alexis Helton led all scorers with 16 points for the Terriers, and McKenzie Lee added 13, with three 3-pointers.

Bassett (0-2) opened the season on Thursday with a 28-20 home loss to James River.

The Bengals will next travel to Floyd County High School on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.

WBHS 3 - 19 - 12 - 13 --- 47

BHS 6 - 6 - 13 - 15 --- 40

BHS: E. Phillips 10; J. Gravely 10; C. Whitfield 5; G. Ratcliff 15

WB: T. Davis 2; A. Helton 16; S. Martin 5; L. Andrews 4; K. Lee 13; K. Makuch 3

North Stokes 44, Patrick County 42

The North Stokes girls basketball team handed Patrick County its first loss of the year in a cross-state rivalry matchup, on Friday night. North Stokes defeated the Cougars, 44-42, in North Carolina.

Aniya Penn led PCHS with 13 points and seven rebounds. Missy Hazard added nine points and Lauren Fulcher had eight.

The Cougars trailed, 20-7, at the half.

"Our young team learned a hard lesson about composure in an extremely hostile environment," Cougars coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "Hopefully if we learn from it it will pay dividends down the road. Playing down there is an awesome environment for high school basketball. A packed, loud gym with people on top of you just taking the ball out of bounds. We just didn't respond well to that pressure. Hats off to North Stokes, they out-played us, out-hustled us, out-coached us, and simply wanted more. When those things happen, you don't often win."

Patrick County (2-1) will get a week off before returning home next Friday for a Piedmont District contest against Martinsville.

PCHS 5 - 2 - 19 - 16 --- 42

NSHS 6 - 14 - 10 - 14 --- 44

PCHS: J. Moore 2pts, 5rebs; A. Mitchell 7pts, 4steals, 3assts; L. Fulcher 8pts; A. Penn 13pts, 7rebs; M. Hazard 9pts, 3steals, 3assts; L. Cobbler 2pts

Carlisle 41, G.W.-Danville 37

The Carlisle girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the year with a 41-37 win over G.W.-Danville, in Danville, on Friday night.

Ja’la Niblett led the Chiefs with 14 points, and added two steals in the win. Zion Squires and Zarah Gray added eight points each. Squires added six rebounds, and Gray had five steals.

MaKayla Kellam led Carlisle with nine rebounds and added three points.

Carlisle led 27-15 at the half.

The Chiefs will next travel to Roanoke, on Monday, for a 6 p.m. game against Southwest Virginia Academy.

Carlisle: J. Niblett 14pts, 2stl; Z. Squires 8pts, 6rebs; Z. Gray 8pts, 5stl; M. Kellam 3pts, 9rebs; D. Harris 6pts; G. 2pts

BOYS BASKETBALL

Franklin County 59, Bassett 44

The Bassett boys basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 59-44 loss to Franklin County, in Rocky Mount.

The Bengals (0-1) will next play their home opener on Wednesday against Floyd County. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.