GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 68, Martinsville 34

Three Warriors reached double-digit scoring to help the Magna Vista High School girls basketball team to a 68-34 road win over Martinsville High School on Friday.

The Warriors were led by Dee Dee Giggetts who had 18 points in the win. Kaylee Hughes added 16 points on five made 3-pointers, and Sanaa Hairston had 12 points.

Magna Vista (16-5, 13-0) will look to stay unbeaten in Piedmont District play when they finish the regular season on Tuesday at home against Halifax County High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (5-16, 3-11) will also finish the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Tunstall High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Bassett 55, Halifax County 46

Ja’Nashia Gravely had 24 points to lead the Bassett High School girls basketball team to a 55-46 home win over Halifax County High School on Friday.

Gracie Ratcliff added 14 points for the Bengals in the win.

Bassett improves to 9-12 on the year, and 7-6 in Piedmont District play. They'll travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Tuesday to finish the regular season. Game time is at 7 p.m.

G.W.-Danville 41, Patrick County 30

The Patrick County High School girls basketball team let a halftime lead slip away in a 41-30 loss to G.W.-Danville, on Friday, at PCHS.

The Cougars led 14-13 at the half, but the Eagles outscored PC 17-8 in the third and 11-8 in the fourth.

Allanah Mitchell led PCHS with seven points, and added five rebounds and four steals. Missy Hazard had six points and a team-high six rebounds and five assists, and Kimora Wimbush had five points and a team-high five steals.

Friday was the final regular season game for the Cougars (12-10, 7-5).

"Tough night for our kids," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "We are playing short-handed, and when that happens you can't afford to miss lay-ups and foul shots and expect to have a chance. You have to take advantage of those opportunities, and we didn't.

"A close game in the first half, then they made a run, and we didn't respond. We will regroup and and focus on the postseason."

The Cougars will next open play in the Piedmont District tournament on Friday. Opponent, location, and time are still to be determined.

PCHS 6 - 8 - 8 - 8 --- 30

GWHS 6 - 7 - 17 - 11 --- 41

PCHS: S. Hill 1steal; Journey Moore 4pts, 3rebs, 1steal, 1asst; A. Mitchell 7pts, 5rebs, 4steals, 1asst; L. Fulcher 2pts, 2rebs, 1steal, 1asst; T. Edwards 4pts, 1reb; E. Clifton 2rebs, 1steal, 1asst; L. Hazelwood 2pts, 4rebs; Jaden Moore 2rebs, 1steal; K. Wimbush 5pts, 3rebs, 5steals; M. Hazard 6pts, 6pts, 3steals, 5assts

BOYS BASKETBALL

G.W.-Danville 77, Patrick County 54

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, falling to G.W.-Danville, 77-54.

Jai Penn had 16 points, and David Smith had 10 for the Cougars in the loss.

PCHS (10-11, 4-8) will finish the regular season on Tuesday with a non-district home game against Floyd County High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Halifax County 51, Bassett 50

The Bassett High School boys basketball team fell to Halifax County High School in a close contest on Friday in South Boston. The Comets won, 51-50.

Bassett (12-9, 8-5) will return home on Tuesday to finish the regular season against G.W.-Danville High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Lenoir CC 83, P&HCC 80

The Patrick & Henry Community College men's basketball team fell to Lenoir Community College, in North Carolina, on Friday, 83-80.

The Patriots (8-9, 6-9) will go back on the road on Monday to Davidson-Davie Community College for a 7 p.m. game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (THURSDAY)

VES 101, Carlisle 52

The Carlisle girls basketball team fell to Virginia Episcopal School on Thursday, in Lynchburg, 101-52.

The Chiefs (14-5) will go back on the road on Tuesday to North Carolina where they'll take on Forsyth Country Day School at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL (THURSDAY)

Martinsville 59, Magna Vista 36

The Martinsville High School boys basketball team picked up a Piedmont District rivalry win on the road on Thursday, defeating Magna Vista, 59-36.

With the win, Martinsville improved to 9-11 on the year, and 4-9 in Piedmont District play. The Bulldogs will finish the regular season at home on Tuesday against Tunstall. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista (6-15, 3-10) will travel to South Boston on Tuesday to finish the regular season at Halifax County High School. Game time is at 7 p.m.

VES 70, Carlisle 60

The Carlisle boys basketball team saw a six game winning streak come to an end on Thursday when they fell to Virginia Episcopal, 70-60, in Lynchburg.

Branson Leduc-Mattox had 23 points, Trey Beamer had 22, and Jameer Reynolds had 12 for the Chiefs in the loss.

Carlisle will go back on the road on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game at Surry Home School. The Chiefs (11-9) will return home on Monday to take on Blue Ridge. Game time has not been announced.

CS 17 - 9 - 15 - 19 --- 60

VES 19 - 12 - 16 - 23 ---70

Carlisle: T. Beamer 22; J. Reynolds 12; J. Wingfield 3; B. Leduc-Mattox 23