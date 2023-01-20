Area Scores for Friday, January 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 61, Southwest Virginia Academy 33

Maxie Garrett scored 17 points and Gabby Fountain added 13 in a 61-33 win by Carlisle over Southwest Virginia Academy, on Friday, at Carlisle School.

Garrett added eight steals and five rebounds in the win. Fountain also had five rebounds.

Zarah Gray had 10 points to give the Chiefs three players in double-digits. Gray added six steals. Zion Squires had nine points, four assists, and four steals. Ja’la Niblett had eight points, five steals, and six assists, and DeAmber Harris had four points and seven rebounds.

With the win, Carlisle improves to 12-3 on the year. They'll return home on Wednesday to take on McMichael High School (N.C.) at 6 p.m.

Patrick County 54, Halifax County 52

The Patrick County High School girls basketball team held off a late Halifax County surge for a 54-52 win over the Comets, on Friday, in Stuart.

The Cougars led 32-25 at the half, and 44-42 going into the fourth quarter.

Aniya Penn led PCHS with 19 points and nine rebounds. Missy Hazard added 18 points, including three 3-pointers, nine rebounds, seven steals, and eight assists. Lilly Cobbler had eight points and four rebounds.

"What a basketball game!" Cougars coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "Great crowd, great effort by both teams, and a really hard-fought game. They were so much bigger than we were inside and at times really exploited the advantage, but my kids kept boxing out and that kept us in the game.

"Aniya Penn really was outstanding tonight and kept us in the game on the inside. I don't really know what to say about Missy Hazard, every team plays a box-and-one against her or double teams her, and yet tonight she has 18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and seven steals. Wow, a special player."

The Cougars improve to 10-7 overall, and 6-2 in the Piedmont District. They'll return home on Tuesday for another district game against Bassett. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

HCHS 17 - 8 - 17 - 10 --- 52

PCHS 15 - 17 - 12 - 10 --- 54

PCHS: S. Hill 1reb, 1steal; J. Moore 1pt, 1reb, 2steal, 2asst; A. Mitchell 4pts, 4rebs, 2steals; T. Edwards 1reb, 1steal; A. Penn 19pts, 9rebs, 3steal, 2asst; E. Clifton 2pts, 1reb; L. Hazelwood 1reb; L. Moore 1reb, 2steal; K. Wimbush 2pts, 3rebs, 1steal, 2asst; M. Hazard 18pts, 9reb, 7steal, 8asst; L. Cobbler 8pts, 4rebs, 1asst

Bassett 51, Tunstall 8

The Bassett High School girls basketball team picked up a Piedmont District road win on Friday, defeating Tunstall 51-8.

The Bengals improve to 7-9 on the year, and 5-4 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to Patrick County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. district game.

Mecklenburg County 45, Martinsville 39

The Martinsville High School girls basketball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, falling to Mecklenburg County High School, 45-39.

Martinsville (5-12, 3-7) will return home on Tuesday for a district game against G.W.-Danville at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 59, Halifax County 53

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team defeated Halifax County High School on Friday, 59-53, in South Boston.

The Cougars improve to 9-8 on the year, and 3-5 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to Bassett High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. PD game.

Martinsville 60, Mecklenburg County 36

The Martinsville High School boys basketball team bounced back with a 60-36 home win over Mecklenburg County High School, on Friday, at Martinsville Middle School.

The Bulldogs snap a 4-game losing streak with the win, and improve to 7-8 on the year, and 3-6 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. district game.

G.W.-Danville 58, Magna Vista 25

The Magna Vista boys basketball team fell in a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, losing to G.W.-Danville, 58-25.

Simeon Moore led the Warriors with 12 points in the loss.

Casyn Lewis had a game-high 13 points for the Eagles. Anthony Brawner added 11.

Magna Vista (4-12, 1-7) will go back on the road on Tuesday to Tunstall High School for a 7 p.m. game.