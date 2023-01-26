Area scores for Friday, January 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Halifax Co. 36, Martinsville 34 (OT)

A last second half-court heave just barely missed as Martinsville's boys basketball team fell to Halifax County on Friday, 36-34, in overtime, at Martinsville Middle School.

The scored tied, 29-29, at the end of regulation. Martinsville came back in the fourth quarter after trailing throughout.

The Comets led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter, and 18-14 at the half.

Rayshawn Dickerson led Martinsville with 11 points. Christian Jones and E’marious Tinsley added seven points apiece.

Titus Tucker had a game-high 13 points for the Comets.

Martinsville (7-10, 3-7) will travel to Graham High School on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. game.

The Bulldogs will next take on Bassett High School on Tuesday. Tipoff at Martinsville Middle School is at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 51, Patrick County 34

A big second half helped the Magna Vista girls basketball team erase a halftime deficit on the way to a 51-34 win over Patrick County, on Friday, in Ridgeway.

Patrick County led 18-16 at the half. The Warriors outscored the Cougars 16-6 in the third quarter, and 19-10 in the fourth.

"A really competitive, hard-fought game for the the first twenty minutes of the game," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "Hats off to Magna Vista. They are truly the class of the district for a reason. They are well-coached and tenacious in their press. My kids really fought hard and were leading at halftime, but down a starter due to illness, then injuries to two more starters really set us back in the second half. We simply ran out of gas against a good ball club. Extremely proud of the effort."

Magna Vista improves to 14-5 on the year, extending their current winning streak to 11 games. The Warriors are 11-0 in Piedmont District play.

Allanah Mitchell led the Cougars with eight points. Aniya Penn added seven points and six rebounds, Kimora Wimbush had seven points, and Missy Hazard had five points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

Patrick County (10-9, 6-4) will travel to Radford High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. non-district game, and return home on Tuesday for senior night against Tunstall High School, also at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista will travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. district game.

Mecklenburg County 49, Bassett 37

The Bassett High School girls basketball team dropped a Piedmont District home contest on Friday, falling to Mecklenburg County, 49-37.

Bassett (7-10, 6-6) will return home on Monday for a non-district game against Floyd County beginning at 7 p.m.

Halifax County 48, Martinsville 36

The Martinsville High School girls basketball team fell to Halifax County High School in a Piedmont District road contest, on Friday, 48-36.

Martinsville (5-18, 2-8) will next travel to Bassett High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. district game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 72, Covenant 28 (Thursday)

The Carlisle boys basketball team extended its currently winning streak to four games with a decisive 72-28 win over Covenant, on Thursday, in Charlottesville.

With the win, the Chiefs improve to 9-8 on the season. They were ranked No. 5 in the latest VISAA Division IV state rankings, released on Tuesday.

Carlisle will return home on Tuesday to take on Fishburne Military at 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 53, McMichael 46 (Wednesday)

Zion Squires, Ja'La Niblett and Zarah Gray all scored in double figures to help the Carlisle girls basketball team to a 53-46 win over McMichael High School, on Wednesday, at Carlisle School.

Squires had 15 points, three assists, and six rebounds. Gray had 14 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks, and Niblett had 13 points, six assists, and three rebounds.

Maxie Garrett added five points and five rebounds for the Chiefs, and Gabby Fountain had seven points and three rebounds.

Carlisle remained atop the VISAA Division IV state rankings for the third straight week. The rankings were released on Wednesday. The Chiefs improved to 13-3 with the win on Wednesday.

G.W.-Danville 40, Martinsville 34

The Martinsville High School girls basketball team fell to G.W.-Danville, on Wednesday, at Martinsville Middle School.

The Bulldogs fell to 5-14 on the year, and 2-7 in Piedmont District play.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

P&HCC 91, Guilford Tech 64 (Wednesday)

Ty'Nasia Witcher had 37 points to lead the Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team to a 91-64 win over Guilford Tech, on Wednesday, at P&HCC.

Witcher added five rebounds in the win. Quanadra Tunstall added 17 points, Nathalia Nascimento had 13, and Harriet Hayford had 12.

The Patriots snapped a five game losing streak with the win, improving to 4-7 on the year. They will return home on Saturday to take on Louisburg College. They'll next travel to Catawba Valley Community College on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. game.

GTCC 11 - 19 - 11 - 23 --- 64

P&HCC 24 - 23 - 23 - 21 --- 91

P&HCC: N. Nascimento 13pts, 3assts, 2rebs; T. Witcher 37pts, 3assts, 5rebs; P. Singletary 8pts, 2assts, 3rebs; H. Hayford 12pts, 2rebs; Q. Tunstall 17pts, 2rebs; D. Harris 3pts; Kamirah James 1pt, 2assts, 3rebs

MEN'S BASKETBALL

P&HCC 101, Southwest Virginia 80 (Wednesday)

The Patrick & Henry Community College men's basketball team extending their current winning streak to four games with a 101-80 win over Southwest Virginia, on Wednesday, at P&HCC.

Jaylen Faber had 25 points to lead P&HCC. Devin Binyard added 16 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Wright and Kevon Ferrell had 10 points each, and Raymond Benton had nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Patriots improve to 7-7 with the win. They'll return home on Sunday to take on Pitt Community College at 3 p.m.

SV 45 - 35 --- 80

P&HCC 48 - 53 - 101

PHCC: C. Raven 8pts, 3steals, 2assts; A. Wright 10pts, 2rebs; R. Benton 9pts, 2steals, 11rebs; A. Poat 5pts, 3steals, 4assts, 7rebs; D. Binyard 16pts, 2assts, 8rebs; A. Cole 2pts; J. Faber 25pts, 5rebs; S. Miner 8pts; K. Ferrell 10pts, 2steals, 3assts, 5rebs; BJ Fuller 2pts; J. Maxwell 6pts