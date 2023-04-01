SOFTBALL

Bassett 13, Mecklenburg County 12

With the tying run on second and the winning run on first, Emily Gilley got the final out via strikeout to help the Bassett High School softball team secure a 13-12 road win over Mecklenburg County High School on Friday.

Gilley picked up her fifth win of the season in the circle, scattering 11 hits and recording eight strikeouts, while working around four walks and two hit batters in the constant rain.

Gracie Ratcliff had a double, a triple, and three RBIs to lead the Bengals at the plate. Zoie Pace had a double, a triple, and two RBIs. Breanna Cooper had two hits and two RBIs, and Alyna Moore added two hits.

The Bengals improved to 5-2 on the season, and 1-0 in Piedmont District play. They'll next play at Tunstall High School on Monday at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, Martinsville 0

Ian Betton had a hat trick to lead Magna Vista's boys soccer team in an 8-0 win over Martinsville High School on Friday at MHS.

Betton added an assist in the win. Gustavo Vera-Carillo chipped in with two goals and an assist. Carlos Ramirez added a goal, and freshman Nick Jenkins scored his first two career varsity goals.

Eduardo Perez had four assists, and Yahir Mora added an assist.

In goal, Nathaniel Pearson had five saves and recorded his fifth consecutive shutout.

Magna Vista improves to 6-0 on the season, and 4-0 in Piedmont District play. The Warriors will return to the pitch on Monday night to take on Mecklenburg County High School at their home field of Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex beginning at 7 p.m.

Bassett 8, Mecklenburg County 0

Riley Evans and Ethan Zangari scored two goals each to help the Bassett High School boys soccer team to an 8-0 road win over Mecklenburg County on Friday.

Ben Huffman added a goal and two assists. Casey Ferguson had one goal and one assist. Demerius Lynch and Cole Byrd had one goal each, Hector Maya had two assists, and Jayvion Leftwich had one assist.

Alex Hernandez and Frankie Maya combined for the shutout in goal.

Bassett (3-0, 2-0) will next travel to Tunstall High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.

Halifax County 2, Patrick County 0

The Patrick County High School boys soccer team fell in a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, losing to Halifax County High School, 2-0.

The Cougars (2-4, 0-2) will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 10, Martinsville 0

Six different players scored to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to a 10-0 win over Martinsville High School on Friday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Alondra Vera led the Warriors with two goals and two assists. Ava Walker also had two goals and one assist. Kelsey Reece, Claire Warner Coleman, Camille Underwood and Baylie Coleman had one goal and one assist each, and Caroline Kirby and Katherine Cecil added a goal each.

The Warriors (5-1, 4-0) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.

Martinsville (1-2, 1-2) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Halifax County 5, Patrick County 1

The Patrick County High School baseball team dropped a second game this week, falling to Halifax County High School, 5-1, in Stuart.

Jai Penn threw 5.3 innings for the Cougars, allowing three runs on two hit and three walks with six strikeouts. Stuart Callahan threw the final 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout.

Penn led the Cougars at the plate, going 3-4.

PCHS (6-2, 0-2) will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

Mecklenburg County 7, Bassett 1

The Bassett High School baseball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, falling to Mecklenburg County High School, 7-1.

The Bengals (5-3, 1-1) will next travel to Tunstall High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mecklenburg County 8, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School girls soccer team fell in a Piedmont District home contest on Friday, 8-0, to Mecklenburg County High School.

The Bengals (1-2, 1-1) will return home on Monday to take on Tunstall High School at 7 p.m.