GIRLS SOCCER Magna Vista 8, Bassett 0

Ava Walker had six goals to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to an 8-0 road win over Bassett High School on Friday in both team’s regular season finales.

Alondra Vera added a goal and three assists. Kelsey Reece also had a goal and Xitllali Mena had three saves and the shutout in net for the Warriors.

Magna Vista finishes the regular season 15-1, and 14-0 in Piedmont District play on the way to a district regular season title. The Warriors will open play in the PD tournament on Monday when they take on No. 8 seed G.W.-Danville. Kickoff at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex will be at 6 p.m.

Bassett (4-12, 4-10) will travel to Halifax County High School on Monday in the tournament’s first round.

BOYS SOCCER Tunstall 3, Martinsville 2 (2 OT)

The Tunstall boys soccer team scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime to defeat Martinsville High School, 3-2, in Dry Fork.

Anthony Rodriguez had both goals for the Bulldogs. Andy Garcia had one assist, and Ludwin Lopez Chavez had 10 saves in goal.

Martinsville finishes the regular season 6-10, and 4-9 in Piedmont District play. They’ll open play in the PD tournament on Monday at Halifax County High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL Magna Vista 1, Bassett 0

Landen Moore had the game-winning RBI in the fourth inning to help the Magna Vista baseball team to a 1-0 home win over Bassett High School on Friday.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Blaine Peters reached on an error, and was replaced by Justin Compton as a pinch runner. Compton stole second, and came around to score on a single by Moore.

Moore finished the night 2-3 at the plate. Simeon Moore was also 2-3 with a double and a stolen base.

James Martin picked up the win on the mound for the Warriors, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out five. Luke Haynes got the save, walking two and striking out two in two hitless innings of work.

Jacob Gilbert threw all six innings for Bassett, allowing five hits, one walk, and no earned runs while striking out five.

Landon Harbour was 2-3 with a double for the Bengals.

Bassett (10-9, 6-7) will now await seeding in the upcoming Piedmont District tournament.

Magna Vista (13-9, 9-4) will open play in the PD tournament on Monday at home against Mecklenburg County High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

BHS 000 000 0 – 0 2 4

MVHS 000 100 X – 1 5 0

Bassett hitters: L. Harbour 2-3, 2B; G. Hairston 0-1, BB; B. Baker 0-2, BB; C. Compton 0-2, BB; O. Shareef 0-2, BB

Bassett pitchers: J. Gilbert 6IP, 5H, R, 0ER, BB, 9K

Magna Vista hitters: S. Moore 2-3, 2B, SB; C. Denton 0-2, HBP; J. Frazier 1-3; T. Powell 0-2, BB; L. Moore 2-3, RBI; J. Compton R, SB

Magna Vista pitchers: J. Martin 5IP, 2H, 2BB, 5K; L. Haynes 2IP, 2BB, 2K

SOFTBALL Magna Vista 7, Bassett 4

The Magna Vista softball team picked up its third straight win to finish the regular season on Friday. The Warriors defeated Bassett High School, 7-4, in Ridgeway.

Magna Vista finishes the regular season 6-14, and 2-9 in Piedmont District play.

Bassett finishes 11-8, and 5-6 in PD play.

The two teams will play again on Monday to open the Piedmont District tournament. The first round contest will be played at BHS at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL Patrick County 6, Halifax County 3 (Thursday)

The Patrick County High School baseball team ended the regular season on a high-note on Thursday in Stuart, taking down Halifax County High School, the top team in the Piedmont District, 6-3.

Jai Penn threw 3.1 innings for PCHS, allowing two runs, none earned, on four hits and four walks while striking out four.

Stuart Callahan threw 3.2 innings in relief, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk, with three strikeouts. Callahan helped his cause at the plate, hitting 2-run home run in the sixth innings.

Tucker Swails and Jackson Horton had two hits each for PCHS. Martin Sawyers added two RBIs.

The Cougars (17-3, 10-3) finish the regular season with six straight wins. They’ll now await seeding in the Piedmont District tournament, scheduled to begin next week.