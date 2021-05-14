Area scores for Friday, May 14

BASEBALL
Patrick Henry Community College moves on in district tournament
The Patrick Henry Community College baseball team defeated Pasco-Hernando State College 5-2 Friday to move on in the South Atlantic District Tournament.
In Game 1 of the tournament Friday in Burlington, North Carolina, Region X Pitcher of the Year Magnus Ellerts threw eight innings for the Patriots, allowing just one hit and two earned runs. Ellerts struck out 14 and walked four.
Tristan McAlister was 2-3 at the plate for PHCC with a double and two runs scored. Taylor Reney was 2-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Hunter Steel was 1-3 with a 2-run home run.
The Patriots will face Brunswick Community College on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the second round of the tournament.
SOFTBALL
Patrick Henry Community College eliminated from postseason
The Patrick Henry Community College softball team won their opening round game in the South Atlanta District tournament Friday, but fell in the second and third games, eliminating them from the postseason.
PHCC won Game 1 against Florence-Darlington Technical College 5-4 early Friday morning in Burlington, North Carolina behind a 3-run home run by Jaden Hurdle. Region X Pitcher of the Year Madison Lemons threw a complete game for the Patriots, allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts.
The win set up a match against No. 1 seeded Louisburg immediately following the win. The Hurricanes defeated the Patriots 5-0.
With the tournament being double-elimination, the loss but PHCC in the losers bracket, and they were forced to play a third game of the day Friday evening. The Patriots again took on Florence-Darlington, and the Stingers were able to get the win when it mattered, defeating PHCC 2-1.
The Patriots finish the season 22-20 overall.
GIRLS SOCCER
Magna Vista 13, Patrick County 0
Morgan Smith and Brianna Bitz had four goals each, and Alondra Vera added three for Magna Vista in a 13-0 rout of Patrick County at Smith River Sports Complex Friday night.
Bitz added six assists and Vera added one in the win.
Shanyah Spencer, Camille Underwood and Andrea Amaya added a goal each for the Warriors, and Xitllali Mena had three saves in goal.
Magna Vista (4-0) will take on Bassett High School at Smith River Sports Complex Tuesday at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Magna Vista 5, Patrick County 1
Magna Vista scored first and had a 3-1 lead at the half Friday against Patrick County in Stuart. The Warriors scored twice more in the second half and held on for a 5-1 victory over the Cougars.
Wil Gardner led the Warriors with two goals. Brandon Hall, Nik Bokman, and Kaden Knight added goals, and Emmanuel Perez had two assists. Hall, Jovany Ramirez-Devora, and William Bendall added assists, and Daizhawn Giggets had two saves in goal for MVHS.
Magna Vista improves to 5-0 on the year. They'll take a week off before travelling to G.W.-Danville on May 25.
Patrick County (2-3) will travel to Tunstall High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Bassett 3, G.W.-Danville 0
Three different scorers found the net for Bassett in a 3-0 win over G.W.-Danville Friday in Danville.
Jesus Espana, Jose Cruz, and Hector Maya scored for the Bengals. Nathan Morrison and David Clark had assists, and Alex Hernandez had two saves.
Bassett (5-1) will get a long break before returning to play on June 1 at Tunstall High School.
SOFTBALL
Patrick County 10, Magna Vista 4
Patrick County picked up a 10-4 home win over Magna Vista Friday to improve to 3-2 on the year.
Brooke Meade had the win in the circle for the Cougars, and Abigail Epperson came in for the save. Epperson also hit a 3-run homerun and had five RBI's in the win.
Danielle King, McKenzie Belcher and Samantha Harris each had two hits for PCHS. King also had three RBI's and Gracelyn Hubbard scored three times in the win.
Patrick County will go on the road to Tunstall High School Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.
BASEBALL
Magna Vista 9, Patrick County 5
Magna Vista scored five runs in the first inning of Friday's game in Stuart against Patrick County, and three more in the seventh on the way to a 9-5 win.
Taylor Holthausen threw five innings for the Warriors, striking out seven. Holthausen also led MVHS with three hits. Kyle Ramsey led the team with two RBIs.
Jai Penn and Nash Thompson led Patrick County with two RBIs each. Thompson added three hits.
Magna Vista will return home on Tuesday to take on Bassett High School at 5 p.m.
Patrick County (1-4) will travel to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.