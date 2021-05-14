Area scores for Friday, May 14

The win set up a match against No. 1 seeded Louisburg immediately following the win. The Hurricanes defeated the Patriots 5-0.

With the tournament being double-elimination, the loss but PHCC in the losers bracket, and they were forced to play a third game of the day Friday evening. The Patriots again took on Florence-Darlington, and the Stingers were able to get the win when it mattered, defeating PHCC 2-1.

The Patriots finish the season 22-20 overall.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 13, Patrick County 0

Morgan Smith and Brianna Bitz had four goals each, and Alondra Vera added three for Magna Vista in a 13-0 rout of Patrick County at Smith River Sports Complex Friday night.

Bitz added six assists and Vera added one in the win.

Shanyah Spencer, Camille Underwood and Andrea Amaya added a goal each for the Warriors, and Xitllali Mena had three saves in goal.

Magna Vista (4-0) will take on Bassett High School at Smith River Sports Complex Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 5, Patrick County 1