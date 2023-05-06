GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 9, Magna Vista 0

The Bassett High School girls tennis team swept Magna Vista, 9-0, on Friday at BHS.

With the win, the Bengals finished the regular season 10-4 overall, and 8-2 in Piedmont District play for a second place finish in the regular season standings.

Bassett will start play in the PD tournament on Tuesday at home against Patrick County. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The first round matchup for Magna Vista in the tournament is still to be determined.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 9, Tunstall 0

Ava Walker had a hand in all nine of Magna Vista’s goals on Friday night when the Warriors defeated Tunstall, 9-0, at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Walker scored six goals and added three assists in the Warriors win. Alondra Vera added two goals and one assist. Baylie Coleman had one goal and three assists, and Sophie Kendall also had an assist.

MVHS keeper Xitlalli Mena finished the night with three saves.

The Warriors (13-1, 12-0) will return to their home field at SRSC on Tuesday for senior night against Patrick County. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Martinsville 2, Patrick County 0

Andy Garcia had both goals for the Martinsville High School boys soccer team in a 2-0 home win over Patrick County High School on Friday.

Steven Morales and Josue Garcia added one assist each for the Bulldogs, and Ludwin Lopez Chavez had six saves in goal.

Martinsville (5-9, 4-8) will return home on Tuesday for senior night against Mecklenburg County High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Patrick County (6-9, 4-7) will finish the regular season at home on Tuesday against Magna Vista. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 1, Tunstall 0

Ian Betton scored on a penalty kick for the eventual game-winning goal in Magna Vista’s 1-0 boys soccer win over Tunstall on Friday at THS.

Gustavo Vera-Carillo was fouled in the box midway through the first half to set up Betton’s PK.

Nathanial Pearson had six saves in goal and posted his 10th shutout of the season.

The Warriors (14-0, 12-0) face Patrick County High School on Tuesday in Stuart. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 23, Martinsville 2

The Patrick County High School baseball team picked up a decisive 23-2 win over Martinsville High School on Friday at MHS.

Broc Taylor had two home runs, four hits, and seven RBIs to lead the Warriors at the plate. Jackson Horton added four RBIs and two runs, and Stuart Callahan was 3-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored.

Callahan struck out eight in three innings on the mound.

Makinley Gravely and Nick DeJesus each had one hit and one run for the Bulldogs. Chase Thacker added a hit and an RBI.

PCHS (14-3, 7-3) will next travel to Gretna High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. non-district game.

Martinsville (3-11, 2-9) will also next play a non-district road game on Wednesday at William Fleming High School.

PCHS 13 – 4 – 0 – 6 – 0 – X – X --- 23 18 2

MHS 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 2 – X – X --- 2 3 3

GOLF

Carlisle 161, VES 178

The Carlisle School golf team finished the regular season with a win over Virginia Episcopal School on Friday at Chatmoss Country Club. The score of the match was Carlisle 161, VES 178.

The Chiefs were led by match medalist Connor Boughton, who shot a 39.

Brady Wells shot a 40, and Addison Lawrence and Jordan Harris each shot 41 to close the Carlisle scoring.

The Chiefs finish the regular season 6-4. They will next play in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Championship on Monday in Harrisonburg.

GIRLS SOCCER

Patrick County 2, Martinsville 0

The Patrick County High School girls soccer team picked up a 2-0 home win over Martinsville High School on Friday in Stuart.

The Cougars (7-4-3, 7-3-1) will next travel to Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex on Tuesday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (1-12-1, 1-10-1) will also travel on Tuesday to Mecklenburg County High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Halifax County 6, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School girls soccer team fell to Halifax County High School, 6-0, on Friday in South Boston.

The Bengals (3-11, 3-9) will return home on Friday to take on G.W.-Danville at 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tunstall 5, Magna Vista 2

The Magna Vista softball team fell to Tunstall, 5-2, on Friday in Dry Fork.

The Warriors (3-13, 0-8) returned home on Saturday for two games against Patrick County High School and Mecklenburg County High School. Results for both contests were too late for publication.