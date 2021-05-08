Area scores for Friday, May 7

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 2, Bassett 0

Finley Underwood found the net twice to give Magna Vista a 2-0 win over rival Bassett Friday night at Smith River Sports Complex.

Underwood scored first in the 24th minutes to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead at the break. He struck again unassisted 14 minutes into the second half, and Magna Vista held the Bengals at bay from there.

Daizhawn Giggetts had three saves in goal for the Warriors. Alex Hernandez had seven saves the Bengals.

Magna Vista (3-0) will play a fourth straight home game at Smith River Sports Complex in Tuesday against Tunstall. Kickoff is at 5:30.

Bassett (2-1) will return home on Wednesday to take on Halifax County at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 12, Bassett 0

Three players had at least three goals for Magna Vista in a rout of their rivals, Bassett, Friday at Smith River Sports Complex. The Warriors won 12-0 in 60 minutes.

Morgan Smith, Alondra Vera-Carrillo, and Brianna Bitz had three goals each to lead the Warriors. All three of Vera-Carrillo's came in the first half.