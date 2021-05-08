Area scores for Friday, May 7

BOYS SOCCER
Magna Vista 2, Bassett 0
Finley Underwood found the net twice to give Magna Vista a 2-0 win over rival Bassett Friday night at Smith River Sports Complex.
Underwood scored first in the 24th minutes to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead at the break. He struck again unassisted 14 minutes into the second half, and Magna Vista held the Bengals at bay from there.
Daizhawn Giggetts had three saves in goal for the Warriors. Alex Hernandez had seven saves the Bengals.
Magna Vista (3-0) will play a fourth straight home game at Smith River Sports Complex in Tuesday against Tunstall. Kickoff is at 5:30.
Bassett (2-1) will return home on Wednesday to take on Halifax County at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Magna Vista 12, Bassett 0
Three players had at least three goals for Magna Vista in a rout of their rivals, Bassett, Friday at Smith River Sports Complex. The Warriors won 12-0 in 60 minutes.
Morgan Smith, Alondra Vera-Carrillo, and Brianna Bitz had three goals each to lead the Warriors. All three of Vera-Carrillo's came in the first half.
Eva Underwood added a goal in the first half to help the Warriors go up 7-0 at the break. Skylar Underwood and Leah Reece also had goals in the second half.
Smith added three assists. Bitz had two, and Vera-Carillo had one.
Magna Vista improves to 3-0 with the win. They'll go on the road to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
Bassett falls to 1-3 with the loss. They'll go on the road to Halifax County on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
GIRLS TENNIS
Magna Vista 5, Patrick County 2 (Thursday)
Magna Vista's girls tennis team defeated Patrick County 5-2 in Ridgeway Thursday.
Summer Stone, Kylie Slaughter, and Olivia Kendall picked up singles wins for the Warriors. Full results of the match are listed below:
Magna Vista will travel to Bassett on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. match
Patrick County will finish the regular season at G.W.-Danville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Singles
Laren Largen (PCHS) def. Catherine Maxwell (MVHS) 8-5
Summer Stone (MVHS) def. Mia Stowe (PCHS) 8-1
Kylie Slaughter (MVHS) def. Marissa Bentley (PCHS) 8-5
Madison Mullis (PCHS) def. Briana Tatum (MVHS) 8-6
Olivia Kendall (MVHS) def. Brianna Puckett (PCHS) 8-4
Doubles
Maxwell/Stone (MVHS) def. Largen/Bentley (PCHS) 8-3
Tatum/Slaughter (MVHS) def. Stowe/Puckett (PCHS) 8-4
BASEBALL
Northside 5, Bassett 1
Bassett baseball fell to 0-4 on the year with a 5-1 non-district loss to Northside Friday at Bassett High School.
Cade Varner and Coleman Compton led the Bengals with two hits each. Varner added an RBI and a walk. Jacob Gilbert scored the Bengals lone run.
Drew Fisher threw four innings for the Bengal, allowing just one earned run and six hits. He had seven strikeouts and four walks. Varner threw the final three innings in relief, allow two hits and no earned runs. He had two strikeouts and three walks.
Bassett will go the road to Stuart on Monday to take on Patrick County at 5 p.m.