BOYS TENNIS

Piedmont District Tournament first round

Bassett 5, G.W.-Danville 1

The Bassett High School boys tennis team opened play in the Piedmont District tournament on Monday with a 5-1 home win over G.W.-Danville.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Bassett, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, will move on to face No. 1 Magna Vista on Wednesday in the semifinals. The match will be played at MVHS and begin at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Charlie Humgarland (GWHS) def. Parker Hardy (BHS), 6-1, 6-1

Jack Glenn (BHS) def. Aiden Hudgins (GWHS), 6-0, 6-0

Sammy Stanley (BHS) def. Rashawn Wilson (GWHS), 6-1, 6-0

T.J. Mills (BHS) def. A. Fallen (GWHS), 6-3, 6-3

Tegen Collins (BHS) def. Mezeka Miller (GWHS), 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 - BHS win by forfeit

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 8, Gretna 0

Patrick County High School pitcher McKenzie Holt threw six no-hit innings and surpassed 100 strikeouts for the season in an 8-0 win over Gretna High School on Monday at GHS.

Holt had 11 strikeouts in the win, and added two hits at the plate. Kursten Hylton closed out the game in the seventh inning to complete the no-hitter.

Journey Moore had three hits to lead PCHS at the plate. Samantha Harris and Lilly Hazelwood both had doubles in the win.

The Cougars (11-7-1, 4-4) will finish the regular season at home on Tuesday against Magna Vista. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 22, Gretna 1

Jackson Horton and Tucker Swails each had a home run to lead the Patrick County High School baseball team to a decisive 22-1 road win over Gretna High School in non-district play on Monday.

Swails finished the night 4-4 with seven RBIs. Horton also picked up the win on the mound, and had four RBIs at the plate.

Jai Penn, Broc Taylor, and Braedon Augustine each had two hits for the Cougars.

PCHS (14-3) will return home on Tuesday to take on Magna Vista, and will finish the regular season at home on Thursday against Halifax County High School. Both games will begin at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 8, Magna Vista 2 (Saturday)

Patrick County High School pitcher Journey Moore struck out 13 in the Cougars 8-2 win over Magna Vista on Saturday in Ridgeway.

Moore went 2-4 at the plate. Brylee Pike and Kursten Hylton had two hits each, and Samantha Harris and Madison Greer each had two RBIs.

Kaylee Hughes and Faith Fuller each had two hits and an RBI for MVHS. Saige McBride also had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.

Both the Cougars and Warriors played another game on Saturday against Mecklenburg County High School.

Magna Vista 14, Mecklenburg County 4 (Saturday)

In the second game of the day in Ridgeway, the Magna Vista softball team defeated Mecklenburg County High School, 14-4.

Abby Bender ended the game in the fifth inning with a 3-run home run to reach the 10-run mercy rule.

Bender finished the game with three hits, including two home runs, and four RBIs.

McKenzie Vaught had three hits, three RBIs, and two runs for the Warriors. Kaci Meade added two hits, including her first high school home run. She added two runs and three RBIs.

Samiah Clark had two hits, two RBIs, and two runs for MVHS.

Kaylee Hughes picked up the win, pitching 4 innings and allowing one run on five hits, while striking out three.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 4-14 on the year, and 1-8 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to Patrick County High School on Tuesday, and will finish the regular season at home on Friday against Bassett. Both games begin at 5 p.m.

Mecklenburg County 11, Patrick County 4 (Saturday)

In their second game on Saturday, the Patrick County High School softball team fell to Mecklenburg County High School, 11-4, at Magna Vista High School.

McKenzie Holt struck out 10 and Hayden Lawless pitched the last three innings for PCHS.

Kyleigh Gusler led the way with two hits for the Cougars.

With the loss, the Cougars fell to 10-7 on the year, and 4-5 in Piedmont District play.