BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 6, Halifax County 3

The Magna Vista boys tennis team stayed unbeaten on the season with a 6-3 win over Halifax County High School on Monday in Ridgeway.

Full results of the match are listed below.

The Warriors (11-0, 9-0) will next take on Patrick County High School on Wednesday at Jaycee Field in Collinsville. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Preston Riddle (HCHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS), 8-1

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Landon Jones (HCHS), 8-3

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Kennedy Anderson (HCHS), 8-0

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. Brandon Heddings (HCHS), 8-0

Josh Luther (MVHS) def. Ram De Vera (HCHS), 9-8 (7-2)

Patrick McCrickard (MVHS) def. Josh Slagle (HCHS), 8-0

Doubles

Riddle/Jones (HCHS) def. Gardner/Lynch (MVHS), 9-8 (5-7)

Anderson/De Vera (HCHS) def. Luther/Bear Priddy (MVHS), 8-

Carter/McCrickard (MVHS) def. Slagle/Heddings (HCHS), 8-0

Patrick County 5, Bassett 4

The Patrick County High School boys tennis team narrowly defeated Bassett High School, 5-4, on Monday at Jaycee Park, in Collinsville.

Patrick County will return to Jaycee Park on Wednesday to take on Magna Vista at 4 p.m.

Bassett (6-6) will come home on Wednesday to take on Martinsville High School at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 7, Patrick County 2

The Bassett High School girls tennis team picked up a 7-2 win over Patrick County on Monday at BHS.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Bengals improve to 8-3 on the year, and 6-1 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to Martinsville High School on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

The Cougars will travel to Magna Vista on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Singles

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Mia Stowe (PCHS), 8-5

Madison Mullis (PCHS) def. Hannah Eanes (BHS), 8-0

Bailey Dyer (BHS) def. Cecilia Leon-Cisneros (PCHS), 8-2

Evan Parnell (BHS) def. Katie Vernon (PCHS), 8-1

Laken Porter (BHS) def. Shyanne Holt (PCHS), 8-0

Jenna Meador (BHS) def. Aaliyah Reynolds (PCHS), 8-2

Doubles

Stowe/Mullis (PCHS) def. Reed/Eanes (BHS), 8-4

Parnell/Porter (BHS) def. Cisneros/Vernon (PCHS), 8-2

Dyer/Charity Whitfield (BHS) def. Holt/Reynolds (PCHS), 8-0

Exhibition

Breanna Greer (BHS) def. Kaitlyn Hodges (PCHS), 8-6

BASEBALL

Halifax County 14, Bassett 4

The Halifax County High School baseball team defeated Bassett High School on Monday, 14-4, in South Boston.

Landon Harbour had a hit, a run, and two RBIs to lead the Bengals at the plate. Bryson Baker and Jacob Ryan each had one hit and one run, and Omahd Shareef had an RBI.

Bassett (6-7, 2-5) will travel to Martinsville High School on Tuesday, and will come home on Thursday to take on Mecklenburg County. Both games will being at 5 p.m.

BHS 000 40 - 4 4 8

HCHS 206 60X - 14 9 2

Bassett hitters: J. Ryan 1-3, 2B, R; C. Compton 1-3; B. Baker 1-2, R; L. Harbour 1-2, R, 2RBI; J. Gilbert 0-1, BB; O. Shareef 0-1, RBI

Bassett pitchers: G. Hairston 2.2IP, 6H, 8R, 2ER, 2BB; J. Ryan 1.1IP, 3H, 6R, 0ER, BB, 2K

Chatham 3, Magna Vista 2

The Chatham High School baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-2 walkoff win over Magna Vista on Monday at CHS.

Caleb Denton led the Warriors at the plate, going 2-4 with an RBI. Simeon Moore had a hit, walk, and two runs, and Preston Davis had an RBI.

Denton threw 6.1 innings for MVHS, allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits and a walk. Denton struck out six.

Magna Vista (7-6) will return home on Wednesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 5 p.m.

MVHS 100 010 0 - 2 5 0

CHS 100 000 2 - 3 2 2

Magna Vista hitters: Simeon Moore 1-2, BB, HBP, 2R, SB; Caleb Denton 2-4, RBI; Preston Davis 1-3, RBI; Justin Compton 1-3

Magna Vista pitchers: Caleb Denton 6.1IP, 2H, 3R, 2ER, 2ER, 6K, BB; Blaine Peters 0.1IP

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 1, Halifax County 0

Demerius Lynch scored the lone goal to help the Bassett High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 road win over Halifax County High School on Monday.

Hector Maya assisted on Lynch's goal. Alex Hernandez had four saves in net for the Bengals.

Bassett (7-2, 6-2) will go back on the road on Tuesday to take on Martinsville High School at 6 p.m. The Bengals will return home on Thursday to take on Mecklenburg County High School at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dan River 2, Martinsville 1

The Martinsville High School girls soccer team dropped a non-district road contest on Monday, falling to Dan River High School, 2-1.

The Bulldogs (1-7-1) will travel to Bassett High School on Tuesday and will return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista in two Piedmont District games. Kickoff for both will be at 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 7, Dan River 5

The Bassett High School softball team defeated Dan River, 7-5, on Monday at home in non-district action.

Trinity Gilbert led the Bengals at the plate with three hits, including an RBI triple, and two runs. Breanna Cooper added three hits and two runs. Emily Gilley had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Zoie Pace had two hits and an RBI, and Camryn Martin had two RBIs.

Gilley picked up the win in the pitching circle, scattering nine hits, one walk, and two hit-by-pitch, with five strikeouts.

The Bengals (9-3) will return home on Thursday to take on Mecklenburg County High School at 5 p.m.

Chatham 5, Magna Vista 4

An RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Chatham High School softball team to a 5-4 home win over Magna Vista on Monday.

Magna Vista (2-10) will come home on Wednesday to take on Gretna High School in another non-district game. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Halifax County 3, Bassett 2

The Bassett High School girls soccer team fell in a Piedmont District home contest on Monday, 3-2, to Halifax County High School.

The Bengals trailed 2-0 at the half, but came back and scored two unanswered goals to tie the score late.

Halifax's Pan Pan Yang scored the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining.

Bassett (2-6, 2-5) will return home for two more games on Tuesday and Wednesday against Martinsville High School and William Byrd. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.feated Dan River 7 - 5

Bassett is 9 & 3