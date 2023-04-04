BASEBALL

Magna Vista 6, Mecklenburg County 4

The Magna Vista High School baseball team picked up a Piedmont District home win on Monday, defeating Mecklenburg County High School, 6-4.

Caleb Denton picked up the win for the Warriors, throwing four innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks, with two strikeouts.

Luke Haynes threw 2.2 innings in relief, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Simeon Moore scored two runs and had a hit and a walk for the Warriors. James Martin was 2-3 at the plate, and Mike Barrett scored three runs.

Magna Vista (5-4, 3-1) will return home on April 14 to take on Tunstall High School at 5 p.m.

Carlisle 6, VES 4

Five runs in the third inning helped the Carlisle baseball team to a 6-4 road win over Virginia Episcopal School on Monday.

Luke Carter led the Chiefs at the plate, going 3-5 with a run and an RBI. Cole Scarce was 2-3 with a walk, a run, and an RBI. Bryson Brady had a hit, a run, and two RBIs. Ian Martin was 1-2 with three walks and two runs.

Styles Geramita got the win on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Casey Thomas threw the final inning, striking out two without allowing a hit or walk.

The Chiefs (3-2) will next take on McMichael High School (N.C.) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Carlisle School.

Tunstall 6, Bassett 0

The Tunstall High School baseball team picked up a 6-0 shutout win over Bassett High School on Monday at THS.

Bassett (5-3, 1-1) will return home on April 11 to take on Patrick County High School at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunstall 2, Bassett 1

The Bassett High School soccer team had a 1-0 lead at half time, but allowed Tunstall to score two unanswered goals in the second half in a 2-1 loss at THS on Monday.

Cole Byrd scored the lone goal for the Bengals off of a throw-in by Ben Huffman with 17:30 remaining in the first half.

The Trojans scored in the 16th and 29th minutes of the second half.

Bassett (3-1, 2-1) will return home on April 11 to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.

Halifax County 3, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville High School boys soccer team dropped a Piedmont District home contest on Monday, falling to Halifax County High School, 3-0.

Martinsville (2-3, 1-3) will next travel to Carroll County High School on April 12 for a 6 p.m. non-district game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 3, Mecklenburg County 1

Ava Walker scored two goals to lead the Magna Vista girls soccer team to a 3-1 road win over Mecklenburg County High School on Monday.

Baylie Coleman added the other goal for the Warriors. Camille Underwood and Alondra Vera each had assists.

Magna Vista (6-1, 5-0) will next travel to Patrick County High School on April 17 for a 7 p.m. contest.

Tunstall 4, Bassett 1

The Bassett High School girls soccer team dropped a Piedmont District home contest on Monday, falling to Tunstall High School, 4-1.

The Bengals (1-3, 1-2) will next travel to Patrick County High School on April 11 for a 7 p.m. game.

Halifax County 6, Martinsville 0

The Halifax County High School girls soccer team defeated Martinsville High School, 6-0, on Monday in South Boston.

Martinsville (1-3, 1-3) will return home on April 13 to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 15, Radford 2

Journey Moore picked up the pitching win for the Patrick County High School softball team in a 15-2 non-district road win over Radford High School on Monday.

Moore went the distance on the mound, striking out eight.

Kursten Hylton had three hits to lead the Cougars at the plate. Moore and Alexis Knight had two hits each. The Cougars had 13 hits on the night as a team.

PCHS (7-2, 1-0) will next travel to Bassett High School on April 11 for a 5 p.m. game.

Tunstall 11, Bassett 7

A back-and-forth game saw the Tunstall High School softball team come out ahead in the end of an 11-7 win over Bassett High School on Monday at THS.

Bassett (5-3, 1-1) will return home on April 11 to take on Patrick County High School at 5 p.m.