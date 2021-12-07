Area Scores for Monday, December 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 54, Chatham 51 (Monday)

The Magna Vista girls basketball team remained unbeaten with a 54-51 win over Chatham in Ridgeway Monday night.

TaNashia Hairston led the Warriors with 13 points. Mya Moyer added eight points, and Miranda Reynolds, Kaylee Hughes, and DeeDee Giggetts had seven points each.

Magna Vista (3-0) will go on the road on Friday to take on rival Bassett at Bassett High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 57, Chatham 55 (Monday)

The Magna Vista boys basketball team picked up a second straight win to start the season Monday, defeating Chatham, 57-55, at Chatham High School.

Javin Hairston led the Warriors with 16 points in the win. Tyler Johnson added 14 point, all of which came in the fourth quarter.

Rion Martin was a third Warrior in triple-digits, coming away with 11 points.

Magna Vista (3-0) will come on Wednesday to take on Morehead (N.C.) at 7 p.m.