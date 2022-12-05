Area Scores for Monday, December 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 67, Southwest Virginia Academy 27

The Carlisle girls basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 67-27 road win over Southwest Virginia Academy, on Monday.

The Chiefs had three players reach double-digit scoring. Ja’la Niblett led the way with 17 points and added four assists. Zarah Gray had 16 points and four steals, and Maxie Garrett had 13 points.

Zion Squires had a team-high nine rebounds and seven assists to go along with five points for Carlisle.

Carlisle led 36-17 at the half.

The Chiefs will play their second of three road games this week on Tuesday when they travel to High School Christian Academy, in North Carolina, for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Carlisle: J. Niblett 17; Zarah Gray 16; Maxie Garrett 13; Zion Squires 5; MaKayla Kellam 6; Gabrielle Fountain 8; DeAmber Harris 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Martinsville 60, Dan River 36

The Martinsville High School boys basketball team won its second game in three days with a 60-36 home win over Dan River, on Monday.

Bryan Mitchell had a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs. Ray Preston added 14 and Caleb Joyce had nine.

Dan River was led by Shamar Ferguson with seven points, while Jesiah Lampkin and Cortez Inge each had six.

Both teams will meet again on Wednesday at Dan River High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Floyd County 71, Magna Vista 59

The Magna Vista boys basketball team dropped a non-district home contest to Floyd County, on Monday, 71-59.

TraQuan Hairston led Magna Vista with 13 points, and Christian Millner had 12.

Floyd County was led by AJ Cantrell with 21 points. Kaiden Swortzel added 20, and Rylan Swortzel had 16.

Magna Vista (1-2) will next travel to Franklin County High School for a game on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

FCHS 11 – 24 – 21 – 15 --- 71

MVHS 11 – 23 – 13 – 12 --- 59

Magna Vista: S. Moore 6; T. Hairston 13; J. Ford 2; N. Bokman 4; L. Hall 7; J. Hairston 9; T. Younger 2; E. Stockton 4; C. Millner 12

Floyd County: K. Turpin 4; M. Underwood 1; M. Cockram 3; G. Herrington 8; A. Cantrell 21; R. Swortzel 16; K. Swortzel 20