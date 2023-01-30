Area scores for Monday, January 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 39, Radford 31

The Patrick County High School girls basketball team held Radford High School to just two points in the fourth quarter of Monday's game on the way to a 39-31 non-district road win over the Bobcats.

Kimora Wimbush led the Cougars with 11 points, and added five rebounds. Missy Hazard added 10 points and a team-high six rebounds, five steals, and six assists.

"A good win for our kids," Cougars coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "Down two starters with illness and injuries, but still found a way to get out of there with a win. We were sloppy at times with the ball, but really played great defense in the fourth quarter. That was the difference in a close ballgame."

PCHS (11-9, 6-4) will come home on Tuesday for senior night against Tunstall.

PCHS 11 - 10 - 8 - 10 --- 39

RHS 5 - 13 - 11- 2 --- 31

PCHS: S. Hill 1reb, 1steal, 1asst; J. Moore 3rebs, 3steals; A. Mitchell 8pts, 3rebs, 3steals; L. Fulcher 3pts, 1reb, 1steal, 1asst; T. Edwards 1; E. Clifton 2pts, 2steals; L. Hazelwood 1pt, 2rebs; L. Moore 4pts, 2rebs, 1steal; K. Wimbush 11pts, 5rebs, 2steal, 1assts; M. Hazard 10pts, 6rebs, 5steals, 6assts

Carlisle 72, Piedmont Classical 53

Four players for the Carlisle girls basketball team scored in double figures in a 72-53 home win over Piedmont Classical on Monday.

Ja’la Niblett led the Chiefs with 18 points, and added seven points and four steals. Zarah Gray added 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Gabby Fountain had 15 points and five rebounds, and Zion Squires had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Maxie Garrett added eight points, six rebounds, and four steals for Carlisle in the win.

Carlisle improve to 14-4 on the year. They'll next travel to Virginia Episcopal School on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.

Floyd County 50, Bassett 35

The Bassett High School girls basketball team dropped a home non-district game on Monday, falling to Floyd County, 50-35.

The Bengals (7-12) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game against Martinsville at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 52, Halifax County 48

The Magna Vista boys basketball team bounced back with a Piedmont District home win on Monday, defeating Halifax County High School, 52-48.

The Warriors snap a three game losing streak with the win. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Mecklenburg County High School for another Piedmont District beginning at 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Catawba Valley CC 73, P&HCC 65

The Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team fell in a road contest on Monday to Catawba Valley Community College, 73-65.

The Patriots (5-8, 3-8) will return home on Wednesday to take on Mountain Gateway Community College at 5 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Pitt CC 67, P&HCC 66 (Sunday)

The Patrick & Henry Community College men's basketball team suffered a one point loss at the hands of Pitt Community College on Sunday, falling to Pitt, 67-66.

P&HCC led 42-36 at the half.

Jaylen Faber led the Patriots with 18 points. Amir Poat added 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds and four assists, and Carlos Raven had 12 points.

The Patriots (7-8, 5-8) will return home on Wednesday to take on Catawba Valley Community College at 7 p.m.