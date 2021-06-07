Area scores for Monday, June 7

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista improved to 8-0 with a 4-1 win over Tunstall in Ringgold Monday night.

Isaiah Wade had two goals to lead the Warriors. Jorge Mora and Nick Bokman also had goals. Finley Underwood, Ian Betton, and Diazhawn Giggetts each had one assist. Giggetts also had four saves in goal.

Noah Mills had the lone goal for Tunstall.

The Warriors will return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Tuesday for senior night against Patrick County at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Monday's Patrick County vs. Halifax County baseball game in Stuart was suspended in the top of the 5th with one out.

At the time, Patrick County led 10-9.

The game will likely be continued on Wednesday afternoon.