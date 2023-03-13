BASEBALL

Patrick County 3, Dan River 2

Stuart Callahan got win No. 1 on the mound, helping the Patrick County High School baseball team to a 3-2 road win over Dan River High School in the season opener on Monday.

Callahan threw four innings for the Cougars. Jai Penn threw the final three innings and recorded the save.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Tucker Swails who went 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Jackson Horton also had a double and an RBI.

PCHS (1-0) will play their home opener on Wednesday against Floyd County High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Staunton River 7, Magna Vista 6

The Magna Vista High School baseball team opened the season on Monday with a 7-6 loss to Staunton River, in Ridgeway.

Caleb Denton and Brayden Wilson led Magna Vista at the plate with two hits each. Denton added a run and an RBI. Blaine Peters was 1-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Simeon Moore was 1-2 with two runs and a walk.

Peters also threw a scoreless inning in relief with one strikeout.

The Warriors (0-1) will next travel to Gretna High School on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.

SRHS 101 014 0 - 7 9 2

MVHS 011 301 0 - 6 9 4

MVHS hitting: S. Moore 1-2, BB, HBP, 2R, SB; C. Denton 2-4, 2B, R, RBI; P. Davis 1-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB; B. Peters 1-3, R, 2RBI; L. Moore 1-3, R, BB; B. Wilson 2-4; J. Martin 1-3, RBI

MVHS pitching: J. Martin 4IP, 6H, 3R, 2ER, 6K, 2BB; C. Denton 1.1IP, 0H, 3R, 0ER, 3K, 4BB; S. Moore 0.2IP, 2H, R, 2BB; B. Peters 1IP, H, K

Bassett 4, Floyd County 2

The Bassett High School baseball team started the spring with a 4-2 win over Floyd County High School, on Monday, at BHS.

The Bengals (1-0) will next travel to Lynchburg on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game at Heritage High School.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 8, Floyd County 4

The Bassett High School softball team picked up a home win at Floyd County High School on Monday, defeating the Buffaloes, 8-4, to start the 2023 season.

Bassett (1-0) will return home on Friday to take on Carroll County High School at 5 p.m.