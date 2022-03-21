Area scores for Monday, March 21

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 5, Chatham 2; Chatham 3, Magna Vista 0

In a doubleheader Monday night at Chatham High School, Magna Vista bested Chatham in Game 1, 5-2. In Game 2, Chatham defeated Magna Vista, 3-0.

In the first game, Preston Davis led the Warriors at the plate with two hits and three RBIs.

Luke Haynes got the Game 1 win on the mound, throwing five innings and allowing four hits, two runs, one earned, with four strikeouts.

James Martin threw five innings for the Warriors in Game 2 and had six strikeouts.

The Warriors didn't get a hit in the second game. Kennen Lewis threw 5-inning no-hitter Chatham with eight strikeouts.

Magna Vista (2-2) will next travel to Halifax County on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

Heritage 7, Bassett 4

The Bassett High School baseball team dropped a non-district contest against Heritage (Lynchburg) on Monday, 7-4, at BHS.

The Bengals (0-3-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on William Byrd at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Dan River 3, Martinsville 2

Martinsville dropped a Region 2C contest Monday at Dan River High School, falling to the Wildcats 3-2.

Aaron Flores had a goal and an assist for Martinsville. Jerry Salas added a goal and Ludwin Lopez Chavez had nine saves in goal.

The Bulldogs (0-2) will return home on Friday to take on G.W.-Danville at 6 p.m.

William Byrd 3, Bassett 2

The Bassett High School boys soccer team fell in a Region 3D contest to William Byrd Monday, 3-2, at BHS.

William Byrd scored the game-winning goal with five minutes remaining.

Fernando Martinez and Samuel Aboytes had goals for Bassett. Nathan Morrison and Jose Cruz had one assist each and Alex Hernandez had nine saves in goal.

The Bengals (1-1) will travel to Staunton River on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Northside 1, Magna Vista 0

A second half goal was enough to help Northside to a 1-0 win over Magna Vista Monday night at Smith River Sports Complex.

Monday was the season opener for the Warriors.

MVHS (0-1) will return home to SRSC on Wednesday to take on Chatham at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Auburn 6, Bassett 3

The Bassett girls tennis team fell in a non-district road contest to Auburn High School, 6-3, Monday.

The Bengals (0-2) will go on the road again on Wednesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northside 3, Magna Vista 1

Magna Vista fell in their season opener Monday at Northside High School, 3-1.

The Warriors (0-1) will play their home opener on Wednesday against Chatham High School at 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

McMichael 15, Magna Vista 1

The Magna Vista softball team dropped a road contest at McMichael High School (N.C.) Monday, 15-1.

The Warriors (0-2) will return home on Tuesday to take on Chatham at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 5, Staunton River 4

The Magna Vista boys tennis team picked up a win in their home opener Monday, 5-4, over Staunton River.

The Warriors (2-0) will next travel to Martinsville High School on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game.