BOYS SOCCER

Martinsville 6, GW-Danville 4

Four goals by Andy Garcia helped the Martinsville High School boys soccer team to a 6-4 road win over G.W.-Danville High School on Monday.

Josue Garcia added a goal and three assists for the Bulldogs. Steven Morales also had a goal, and Josue Velasquez and Izayveous Martin each had an assist.

Ludwin Lopez Chavez had eight saves in goal for the win.

Martinsville (2-0) will next travel to Bassett High School on Wednesday for a rivalry game at 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 6, GW-Danville 3

The Bassett High School tennis team picked up a Piedmont District home win on Monday, defeating G.W.-Danville High School, 6-3.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Bengals (3-2) will next take on Patrick County High School on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Sadie Gunn (GWHS) def. Taylor Reed (BHS) 8-4

Natalie Harris (GWHS) def. Bailey Dyer (BHS) 8-6

Kyra Alexander (GWHS) def. Hannah Eanes (BHS) 8-0

Evan Parnell (BHS) def. Brealynn Adams (GWHS) 8-0

Laken Porter (BHS) def. Morgan Parson (GWHS) 8-0

Jenna Meadors (BHS) def. Nylan Yancey (GWHS) 8-1

Doubles

Reed/Eanes (BHS) def. Gunn/Harris (GWHS) 8-2

Parnell/Porter (BHS) def. Alexander/Adams (GWHS) 8-0

Dyer/Charity Whitfield (BHS) def. Parsons/Yancey (GWHS) 8-0

Martinsville 5, Magna Vista 4

The Martinsville High School girls tennis team picked up a 5-4 win over Magna Vista on Monday at MHS.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Bulldogs will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

The Warriors (0-4) will return home on Wednesday to take on Halifax County High School at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Nayti Patel (MHS) def. Lakyn Cockran (MVHS) 8-6

Kylie Minter (MVHS) def. Kassidy Dodson (MHS) 8-5

Elizabeth Caro (MVHS) def. Ahmyr Washington (MHS) 8-2

Kayla Solomon (MHS) def. Gretchen Schaller (MVHS) 9-7

Ashanti Wilson (MHS) forfeit win

Allanah Milton (MHS) forfeit win

Doubles

Cockran & Minter (MVHS) def. Patel & Dodson (MHS) 8-6

Schaller & Caro (MVHS) def. Washington & Solomon (MHS) 8-3

Wilson & Milton (MHS) forfeit win

BASEBALL

Patrick County 15, Floyd County 6

The Patrick County High School baseball team finished early season non-district play on Monday with a 15-6 road win over Floyd County High School.

Stuart Callahan got the start and the win on the mound for the Cougars, throw 3.2 innings and allowing two hits and one earned run with six strike outs and three walks.

Jai Penn and Jackson Horton combined for 2.1 shutout innings in relief.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Martin Sawyers who went 3-5. Tucker Swails, Callahan, and Penn added two hits each.

PCHS (6-0) will begin Piedmont District play on Wednesday at home against Tunstall High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Halifax County 5, Magna Vista 2

Three runs in the first inning helped the Halifax County High School baseball team take a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 5-2 win over Magna Vista High School on Monday in Ridgeway.

Brayden Wilson led Magna Vista at the plate going 2-3 with a double, a run, and an RBI.

James Martin threw 5.1 innings for the Warriors, allowing five runs, two earned, on seven hits, three walks, and three strikeouts. Caleb Denton threw a hitless and scoreless inning in relief, striking out one and walking one.

The Warriors (2-4, 0-1) will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.

Carlisle 10, SML Christian 5

Bryson Brady, Ian Martin, and Terrance Hairston had three hits each to help the Carlisle baseball team to a 10-5 road win over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy on Monday.

Brady was 3-5 with a double, three runs, and two RBIs. Martin was 3-3 with a walk, a triple, two doubles, three runs, and three RBIs. Hairston was 3-3 with a triple, a walk, two runs, and an RBI.

Cole Scarce got the win on the mound, throwing 3.1 innings and allowing three earned runs on three hits and six walks with four strikeouts. Styles Geramita finished the game in relief, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.

The Chiefs (1-2) will return home on Wednesday to take on Hargrave Military Academy at 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 6, Halifax County 0

Ava Walker had a hat trick to lead the Magna Vista High School girls soccer team to a 6-0 road win over Halifax County High School on Monday.

Walker added an assist in the win. Bailey Coleman added two goals. Camille Underwood had a goal, and Kelsey Reece and Alondra Vera had one assist each.

Xitllali Mena had one save in goal in the shutout win.

The Warriors (2-1, 2-0) will return to their home field of Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex on Wednesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 7, Floyd County 6

Two home runs by Journey Moore helped the Patrick County High School softball team to a 7-6 road win over Floyd County High School on Monday.

Moore finished the night with four RBIs. Lilly Hazelwood added a home run and a double for the Cougars, and Brylee Pike had two doubles.

McKenzie Holt got the win in the circle, striking out nine.

The Cougars (5-3) will next come home on Wednesday for their first Piedmont District game. They'll take on Tunstall High School at 6 p.m.

Bassett 14, Dan River 3

The Bassett High School softball team picked up a non-district road win on Monday, defeating Dan River High School, 14-3.

Trinity Gilbert had four hits, including 2 doubles and a triple, scored two runs and had three RBIs to lead the Bengals at the plate.

Breanna Cooper had three hits, including 2 doubles, scored three runs, and had two RBIs. Emily Gilley also had three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Zoie Pace had a RBI double, and Gracie Ratcliff and Jasmine Hiatt each had a RBI.

Gilley picked up her fourth win of the season, allowing only three hits, no walks, and no earned runs, while striking out four.

The Bengals (4-2) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. Piedmont District game.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 2, Halifax County 0

For the third straight game the Magna Vista boys soccer team picked up a 2-0 win, this time over Halifax County High School on Monday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

On Monday, the score remained tied into the second half. Ian Betton put the Warriors on the board with a goal from the top of the 18-yard box on an assist from Gustavo Vera-Carillo. Yahir Mora added an insurance goal minutes later on an assist from Betton.

Nathaniel Pearson had his third shutout of the season with four saves in goal.

Magna Vista (4-0, 2-0) will return home to SRSC on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. game against G.W.-Danville.