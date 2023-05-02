BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 6, Carroll County 3

The Magna Vista boys tennis team picked up a non-district road win on Monday, defeating Carroll County High School, 6-3, on Monday.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Magna Vista (13-0) will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Singles

Jabin Talley (CCHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS), 8-1

Ethan Richardson (CCHS) def. Gage Carter (MVHS), 8-0

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Paul Marshall (CCHS), 8-1

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Mario Campbell (CCHS), 9-7

Josh Luther (MVHS) def. Maverick Baker (CCHS), 8-1

Patrick McCrickard (MVHS) def. Justice Baker (CCHS), 8-3

Doubles

Richardson/Talley (CCHS) def. Gardner/Lynch (MVHS), 8-2

Bear Priddy/Luther (MVHS) def. Marshall/Campbell (CCHS), 8-3

Carter/McCrickard (MVHS) def. Baker/Baker (CCHS), 8-2

Halifax County 9, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville High School boys tennis team fell to Halifax County High School at home on Monday, 9-0, in Piedmont District action.

Martinsville (1-11, 1-7) will take on Patrick County High School on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 1, William Byrd 1

Casey Ferguson had a goal in the second half, and the Bassett High School boys soccer team came away with a 1-1 tie against William Byrd on Monday in Vinton.

Huffman had the assist on Ferguson's goal. Alex Hernandez had eight saves in goal for the Bengals.

Bassett (9-2-1) returned home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game against Tunstall. Results were too late for publication. The Bengals will next face Halifax County High School on Thursday at home. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Halifax County 9, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville High School girls tennis team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Monday, falling to Halifax County High School, 9-0.

Martinsville (3-6, 3-3) will return home on Wednesday to take on Patrick County High School at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Cross 9, Carlisle 1

The Carlisle girls soccer team fell to North Cross, on Monday, in Roanoke, 9-1.

The Chiefs were back at home on Tuesday to take on New Covenant. Results were too late for publication. Carlisle will be back at home their home of Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex on Thursday when they take on Westover Christian Academy. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

Dan River 2, Martinsville 0

For the second time a week, the Dan River High School girls soccer team picked up a non-district win over Martinsville. The Wildcats won Monday's contest, 2-0, at MHS.

Martinsville (1-9-1) returned home on Tuesday to take on Halifax County High School in Piedmont District play. Results were too late for publication. The Bulldogs will next travel to Patrick County High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Dan River 12, Martinsville 2

The Martinsville High School baseball team fell to Dan River on Monday at home in non-district play. The Wildcats won, 12-2.

Martinsville (2-12) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.