Area Scores for Monday, May 10

GOLF

Carlisle third in conference championship

Carlisle School finished in third place Monday in the Virginia Independent Conference tournament at Roanoke Country Club.

The Chiefs shot 393 as a team to finish back of first place Eastern Mennonite’s 331 and second place Virginia Episcopal School’s 372.

Carlisle was paced by, Webb Garrett, who shot 92 to finish with an all-conference performance.

Garret Kangas, 93, Spencer Hodges, 99, and Dakare Hampton, 109, rounded out the Carlisle scoring.

Ninth grader Luke Libbey of New Covenant was the individual champion with a 1-over par 72.

Carlisle is now 10-4 on the season and awaits a bid to the VISAA championship on Monday in Williamsburg.

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 7, Bassett 2

Carson Harper, Caleb Lynch, Brayden Lynch, and Matthew Taylor picked up singles wins for Magna Vista's boys tennis team in a 7-2 win over Bassett Monday in Ridgeway.

This is the first time Magna Vista has had a boys tennis team in four years. The Warriors improved to 4-4 on the year with the win.