Area Scores for Monday, May 10

GOLF
Carlisle third in conference championship
Carlisle School finished in third place Monday in the Virginia Independent Conference tournament at Roanoke Country Club.
The Chiefs shot 393 as a team to finish back of first place Eastern Mennonite’s 331 and second place Virginia Episcopal School’s 372.
Carlisle was paced by, Webb Garrett, who shot 92 to finish with an all-conference performance.
Garret Kangas, 93, Spencer Hodges, 99, and Dakare Hampton, 109, rounded out the Carlisle scoring.
Ninth grader Luke Libbey of New Covenant was the individual champion with a 1-over par 72.
Carlisle is now 10-4 on the season and awaits a bid to the VISAA championship on Monday in Williamsburg.
BOYS TENNIS
Magna Vista 7, Bassett 2
Carson Harper, Caleb Lynch, Brayden Lynch, and Matthew Taylor picked up singles wins for Magna Vista's boys tennis team in a 7-2 win over Bassett Monday in Ridgeway.
This is the first time Magna Vista has had a boys tennis team in four years. The Warriors improved to 4-4 on the year with the win.
The Warriors will finish the regular season at G.W.-Danville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Bassett (0-6) will finish the regular season on Wednesday at home against Halifax County.
Full results from Monday's match are listed below:
Singles
Carson Harper (MVHS) def. L. Bailey (BHS) 8-2
C. Hairfield (BHS) def. Michael Thompson (MVHS) 8-5
Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. P. Hardy (BHS) 8-5
Brayden Lynch (MVHS) def. C. Bryant (BHS) 8-0
Darrien Hailey (MVHS) def. S. Robertson (BHS) 8-1
Matthew Taylor (MVHS) def. O. Vivanco (BHS) 8-1
Doubles
Bailey/Hairfield (BHS) def. Lynch/Lynch (MVHS) 8-6
Harper/Thompson (MVHS) def. Hardy/Bryant (BHS) 8-4
Hailey/Taylor (MVHS) def. Robertson/Carter (BHS) 8-4
BASEBALL
Bassett 12, Patrick County 0
Two runs in each of the first two innings and five more in the fourth helped Bassett to a 12-0 rout of Patrick County in Stuart Monday night.
Trever Barnes threw 6.2 scoreless innings for the Bengals with 12 strikeouts. Barnes was also 3-4 at the plate with a run and an RBI.
Cade Varner was 3-4, with a double, three RBIs and a two runs scored, and Drew Fisher was 3-4, with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI for Bassett.
The Cougars had four hits by four different players in the loss.
Bassett (1-4) will return home on Wednesday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.
Patrick County (1-3) will return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista at 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bassett 9, Magna Vista 0
Bassett girls tennis swept Magna Vista at home, 9-0, on Monday for their sixth win of the season.
The Bengals (6-1) will finish the regular season on the road on Wednesday against Halifax County at 4:30 p.m.
Magna Vista will also finish the regular season on Wednesday at home against G.W.-Danville at 4:30 p.m.
Full results from Monday's game are listed below:
Singles
Megan Scott (BHS) def. Catherine Maxwell (MVHS) 8-0
Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Summer Stone (MVHS) 8-4
McKenzie Lippencott (BHS) def. Kylie Slaughter (MVHS) 8-6
Lara Hall (BHS) def. Briana Tatum (MVHS) 8-3
Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Olivia Kendall (MVHS) 5-2 (forfeit)
MaKayla Dillon (BHS) def. Grace Gongora (MVHS) 8-0
Doubles
Scott/Hall (BHS) def. Maxwell/Stone (MVHS) 8-2
Humble/Lippencott (BHS) def. Slaughter/Tatum (MVHS) 8-1
Vaught/Eanes (BHS) def. Kendall/Gongora (MVHS) 8-1
SOFTBALL
Patrick County 2, Bassett 1
Patrick County Softball defeated Bassett 2-1 Monday night in Stuart.
Katherine Becket and Abigail Epperson pitched for the Cougars, combining for 10 strikeouts. Epperson got the win.
McKenzie Belcher had two hits and scored both of PC's runs. Danielle King added two hits with a double and 2RBI's in the win.
Jade Hylton hit a solo homerun for Bassett.
Patrick County (2-2) will return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista at 5 p.m.
Bassett (1-3) will return home on Wednesday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.