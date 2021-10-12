Area Scores for Oct. 12

VOLLEYBALL
Magna Vista 3, Patrick County 0
The Magna Vista volleyball team celebrated senior night with a 3-0 victory over Patrick County Tuesday night in Ridgeway, by scores of 25-23, 25-12, 25-18.
The Warriors were led by Carlee Ashworth (17 kills, nine digs), Morgan Smith (nine points, 16 digs, 11 kills), Danielle Draper (18 digs, three assists, eight points, two aces), and Summer Stone (24 assists, three points, three aces, nine digs).
Patrick County was led by Suzanne Gonzalez (nine kills, two blocks, 10 digs, one ace), Samantha Harris (three kills, eight digs, two aces), and Lainie Hopkins (15 assists, three kills, six digs).
Magna Vista improves to 14-2 on the year, and 10-1 in the Piedmont District. The Warriors will get a week off before finishing the regular season on Tuesday at Bassett. Game time is at 7 p.m.
Patrick County falls to 9-8, 3-6 in the PD. The Cougars will go back on the road on Thursday to take on Martinsville High School at 6 p.m.
Bassett 3, Halifax County 1
The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District home win Tuesday night over Halifax County in four sets, by scores of 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11.
The Bengals were led by: Makayla Rumley (20 kills, nine blocks, eight digs, three service points), Annie Laine (12 kills, two blocks, six aces, 15 service points, five digs), Zoie Pace (seven kills, two aces, six service points, 36 assists, 10 digs), and Nikki Finney (eight service points, eight digs, two aces, two kills).
Bassett improves to 14-2 on the year, 9-1 in the Piedmont District. They'll go on the road to Tunstall on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.