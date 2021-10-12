Area Scores for Oct. 12

VOLLEYBALL

Magna Vista 3, Patrick County 0

The Magna Vista volleyball team celebrated senior night with a 3-0 victory over Patrick County Tuesday night in Ridgeway, by scores of 25-23, 25-12, 25-18.

The Warriors were led by Carlee Ashworth (17 kills, nine digs), Morgan Smith (nine points, 16 digs, 11 kills), Danielle Draper (18 digs, three assists, eight points, two aces), and Summer Stone (24 assists, three points, three aces, nine digs).

Patrick County was led by Suzanne Gonzalez (nine kills, two blocks, 10 digs, one ace), Samantha Harris (three kills, eight digs, two aces), and Lainie Hopkins (15 assists, three kills, six digs).

Magna Vista improves to 14-2 on the year, and 10-1 in the Piedmont District. The Warriors will get a week off before finishing the regular season on Tuesday at Bassett. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Patrick County falls to 9-8, 3-6 in the PD. The Cougars will go back on the road on Thursday to take on Martinsville High School at 6 p.m.

Bassett 3, Halifax County 1