Area Scores for Region Tournament openers

Region 3D Boys Soccer play-in game

Bassett 1, Carroll County 0 (2 OT)

In stoppage time of the second overtime period, Bassett High School junior Hector Maya grabbed the ball outside of the 30-foot box and was not going to be denied of a goal in Thursday's Region 3D Boys Soccer Tournament opener.

Maya dribbled around a host of Carroll County defenders and put in a shot from the left side of the field into the right side of the net for the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of play to help the Bengals to a 1-0 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

Bassett struggled to find the back of the net for much of the game, putting up 27 shots in total. Carroll County's goalie had 12 saves.

Alex Hernandez had six saves for Bassett, including the most important one as time expired in the second overtime. Hernandez grabbed a loose ball inches in front of the goal line just seconds before the final whistle blew.

With the win, the No. 7 Bengals advance to the tournament quarterfinals. They'll travel to No. 2 Cave Spring on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.

Region 2C Softball quarterfinals

Chatham 4, Patrick County 3 (9 innings)

The Patrick County softball team saw its season come to an end on a walk-off Thursday at Chatham. The Cavaliers defeated the Cougars, 4-3, in nine innings.

McKenzie Holt and Abigail Epperson both pitched for the Cougars, combining for 14 strikeouts in the loss. Holt pitched five innings and allowed three runs, and Epperson pitched four innings and didn't allow an earned run.

Lauren Fulcher had a 3-run home run for PCHS in the sixth inning to tie the game.

Brooke Meade had two hits for the Cougars, and Laine Hopkins had a triple. Epperson also added a hit.

Nicole Tiffany scored the game-winning run for Chatham on a stolen base and error by PCHS in the bottom of the ninth.

"We had our chances but the girls played hard and never gave up," PCHS coach Ryan Pendleton said in an email to the Bulletin.

The Cougars finish the season 10-10.

Region 2C Boys Soccer quarterfinals

Chatham 3, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville boys soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Region 2C tournament. The Bulldogs fell to top-seeded Chatham, 3-0, at Chatham High School.

Martinsville finishes the season 3-15.

Dan River 2, Patrick County 0

Dan River's Nathan Blevins had two goals to help the Wildcats to a 2-0 win over the Patrick County boys soccer team in the quarterfinals of the Region 2C Tournament on Thursday at DRHS.

Patrick County finishes the season 4-12.

Region 2C Girls Soccer quarterfinals

Dan River 8, Martinsville 0

Seven different scorers helped Dan River to an 8-0 win over Martinsville in the Region 2C girls soccer tournament on Thursday at DRHS.

With the loss, Martinsville finishes the season 3-15.

Chatham 8, Patrick County 1

Five goals by one played helped the Chatham girls soccer team to an 8-1 win over Patrick County in the quarterfinals of the Region 2C Tournament on Thursday at Chatham High School.

With the loss, Patrick County finishes the season 5-7.

Region 3D Baseball play-in game

Carroll County 5, Magna Vista 0

Carroll County scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pick up a late-inning win over Magna Vista on Thursday in the first round of the Region 3D Baseball Tournament.

Thursday's game was played at CCHS.

The teams played to a scoreless tie through the first four innings of play. The Cavaliers broke the game open in the fifth on four walks and a player getting hit by a pitch.

Taylor Holthausen and James Martin had the lone hits for MVHS. Holthausen had a double.

Paxton Tucker threw a complete game for the Warriors, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits and six walks. Tucker struck out 11.

The Warriors finish the season 7-15.

Tunstall 5, Bassett 1

The Bassett baseball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday with a 5-1 loss to Tunstall in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.

Bassett was the No. 10 seed in the tournament, and Tunstall i the No. 7.

