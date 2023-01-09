Area Scores for Saturday, January 9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 75, Eastern Mennonite 26 (Saturday)

Ja'La Niblett had 27 points to lead the Carlisle girls basketball team to a 75-26 win over Eastern Mennonite, in Harrisonburg, on Saturday.

Niblett added five assists and three steals in the win. MaKayla Kellam had 16 points and five rebounds for the Chiefs, and Zarah Gray had 11 points, eight steals, and five rebounds.

Carlisle improves to 7-2 on the year with the win. They'll return home on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game against Roanoke Catholic.

Carlisle: Zion Squires 7pts, 7ast, 6stl; Ja'La Niblett 27pts, 5ast, 3stl; Zarah Gray 11pts, 8stl, 5reb; Maxie Garrett 5pts, 5ast; MaKayla Kellam 16pts, 5reb; DeAmber Harris 4pts, 10rebs; Emily Cahill 3pts; Gabby Fountain 7pts; Peyton Brightwell 4reb

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cape Fear 73, P&HCC 70 (Sunday)

Cape Fear 86, P&HCC 69 (Saturday)

The Patrick & Henry Community College fell in back-to-back Region X contests at Cape Fear Community College over the weekend. Cape Fear (10-0) won Game 1 on Saturday, 86-69, and Game 2 on Sunday, 73-70.

P&HCC (3-5, 2-5) will next travel to Bryant & Stratton College on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Bryant & Stratton 70, P&HCC 55 (Sunday)

Johnston CC 73, P&HCC 67 (Saturday)

The Patrick & Henry Community College men's basketball team fell in two home contests over the weekend. The Patriots fell to Johnston Community College, on Saturday, 73-67, and dropped a game against Bryant & Stratton College, 70-55, on Sunday.

Carlos Raven led P&HCC with 18 points off the bench on Saturday. Anthony Wright and Devin Binyard added 14 points each, and Amir Poat had 11 rebounds.

P&HCC (3-7, 1-7) will next travel to Guilford Tech on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

Saturday

JCC 37 - 36 --- 73

P&HCC 29 - 38 --- 67

Sunday

B&S 24 - 46 --- 70

P&HCC 27 - 28 --- 55