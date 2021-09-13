Area Scores for September 13: Carlisle boys soccer, Magna Vista and Patrick County volleyball all pick up wins

BOYS SOCCER

Carlisle 10, Miller School 1

The Carlisle boys soccer team went on the road to Charlottesville Monday night, and came home with a 10-1 win over Miller School of Albemarle.

Terrance Hairston scored six goals to lead the Chiefs. Zach Craddock, Casey Richardson, Syier Fountain-Depass, and Jacob Simpson each added one goal.

Carlisle (2-0) will play their home opener on Thursday against Lynchburg Home School at 5:30 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Magna Vista 3, Morehead 0

The Magna Vista volleyball team picked up a road win in Eden, North Carolina Monday with a 3-0 sweep of Morehead High School, by scores of 25-22, 25-8, 25-18.

The Warriors were led by: Morgan Smith (12 kills, 11 digs), Danielle Draper (41 digs, three aces, six points), and Summer Stone (24 assists, five kills).

Magna Vista improves to 6-0 on the year. They'll go back on the road on Tuesday for a Piedmont District match against Martinsville High School at 7 p.m.

Patrick County 3, Chatham 1